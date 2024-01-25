Beloved Food Brand Suddenly Discontinued as Company Says Products Have Low 'Growth Potential' Knott's Berry Farm food brand was acquired by J.M. Smucker in 2008.

By Emily Rella

It's a sad day for fans of beloved Knott's Berry Farm jams and jellies as the company has quietly — and somewhat mysteriously — discontinued selling all of its products.

The brand, which is owned by parent company J.M Smucker, announced this week that it would be discontinuing selling its products in grocery and specialty stores.

"The decision to discontinue our Knott's Berry Farm products is in alignment with our strategy to continuously evaluate our portfolio and ensure we are dedicating resources to the areas with the greatest growth potential," a spokesperson for J.M. Smucker said in a statement to local outlet KTLA. "We appreciate the fans of the brand and look forward to continuing to serve them through our other offerings."

Fans of the jams and jellies will still be able to purchase the products online through the brand's theme park marketplace.

Knott's Berry products are most known for their affiliation with the famed Knott's Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California, which is known for its wooden roller coasters and family-friendly atmosphere.

The company did not disclose any financials upon the discontinuation of its products.

Knott's Berry Farm food brand was acquired by J.M. Smucker in 2008 from ConAgra Foods after ConAgra food CEO Gary Rodkin said that it "simply could not give it the attention it needs to grow," in a statement at the time.

J.M. Smucker was down 13.5% over a one year period as of Thursday morning.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor?

