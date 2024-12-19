Kylie Kelce, 32, is a mom of three who has found herself surrounded by some pretty famous friends.

Kylie Kelce's new podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," is currently No. 1 on Apple's podcast chart. It also hit the top spot on Spotify this month, though at press time, it is No. 2 below "The Joe Rogan Experience." (Rogan's podcast, meanwhile, took first place on Spotify for all of 2024.)

Kelce's podcast's Instagram bio reads: "One mic. Zero f*cks. No lies." Reviews call it "relatable" with a mix of "humor, candor, and an unmistakable sense of camaraderie." The episodes are tailored to a female audience and capped at 45 minutes to prioritize "the timeline of busy women," she told the New York Times. There is talk about raising children, holiday shopping, and how uncomfortable high-waisted jeans really are.

In its first week, the podcast had a combined 25 million social views and audio downloads, according to Wave Sports + Entertainment, per the New York Times. Wave is the company behind the show that also produces Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

Not bad for a mom of three (currently pregnant with No. 4) who coaches field hockey at her local high school. Of course, she isn't a random person with no followers, either. She can boast 2.3 million on Instagram.

Kelce is married to Jason Kelce, the now-retired Philadelphia Eagles star, and seven-time NFL Pro Bowler, who she reportedly met on Tinder without knowing who he was (see, relatable). Her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, is the Kansas City Chief's tight end who is famously dating Taylor Swift, one of the most famous people in the world.

This has all led to a built-in following and the ability to land some pretty impressive guests.

Her first guest on Dec. 5 was one of Hollywood's hardest workers, "honorary Philadelphian" Kaitlin Olsen. Besides starring in "It's Always Sunny in Philadephia" for 17 seasons, Olsen also appears in HBO's comedy series "Hacks," which took home an Emmy Award in 2024, and she stars as the lead in ABC's new hit show, "High Potential."

However, when it comes to landing guests and creating content to beat Joe Rogan, Kelce is clear it's not about that.

"I'm focused on putting out content that people like to consume," Kelce told the Times. "If that puts us there for a week, cool. If it puts us there for longer than that, cool. But I also don't need to feed any conflict that's created by it."

There's been criticism, too, from nepotism to her parenting advice, but Kelce continues to give "zero f--ks."

"I mean this in the most respectful way," she added. "I don't care what other people have to say."