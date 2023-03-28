Levi's Is Experimenting With AI to Promote Diversity — Which Raises Some Serious Questions

The denim brand claims the move will be more "sustainable" — but has yet to clarify how.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

SOPA Images | Getty Images

AI has entered the chat, and many companies are using it to solve their problems.

That includes American denim brand Levi Strauss & Co., which will start testing AI-generated clothing models later this year in partnership with digital fashion studio Lalaland.ai as it attempts to diversify its online shopping experience, The Verge reported.

Related: How to Start a Business With $100 Using ChatGPT, AI Tools

At the moment, most items available on the Levi's app or website can only be seen on a single clothing model. The goal of the AI clothing models is more body inclusivity, allowing customers to see the products on models with different body types, ages, sizes and skin tones.

"While AI will likely never fully replace human models for us, we are excited for the potential capabilities this may afford us for the consumer experience," Dr. Amy Gershkoff Bolles, global head of digital and emerging technology strategy at Levi Strauss & Co., said in a statement on the company's site.

Levi's called diversity, equity and inclusion a "top priority" for the company, noting that for the past year, it's made an effort to diversify its employees to reflect its broad consumer base.

But its AI-generated models raise important questions. It's unclear on which platforms the models will be available, if users will be able to customize them and how the move will impact real models, per The Verge.

The company also claims the AI models will be more "sustainable" but didn't respond to the outlet's request for clarification on that detail.

Related: Is AI Going to Radically Transform the SEO Industry? | Entrepreneur

But there's no doubt that Levi's will see labor savings with the AI project. The company has aimed to reduce operating costs in recent years, cutting 800 employees in 2022 and 700 in 2020.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Related Topics

Fashion News and Trends Artificial Intelligence Levi's

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Culture

50 Work-From-Home Jobs that Pay As Much or More than Average Salary

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton

Growing a Business

Are You Using the Most Powerful Marketing Tool on the Planet? Ashley Kirkwood Shows You How.

Learn how to make money from (and through) public speaking, even if you've never been on a stage.

By Terry Rice

Growing a Business

Chris Do of The Futur on his 1 Billion Mission

Interview with CEO of The Futur Chris Do about self development, creating the best content, and The Futur Euro Tour.

By Shawn P. Walchef

Productivity

8 Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Co-Working Space

Take full advantage of a setup that offers at-home flexibility with in-office professionalism.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Travel

6 Secret Tools for Flying First Class (Without Paying Full Price)

It's time to reimagine upgrading. Here's how to fly first class on every flight, business or personal.

By Mike Koenigs