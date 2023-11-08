About 30 million people set sail on cruise ships every year, per Travel + Leisure — and many of them probably would welcome a discount on the voyage. Now, some travelers booking with the Margaritaville at Sea cruise line can snag the deal of a lifetime.

Ahead of Veterans Day on November 11, the Jimmy Buffett-themed cruise line is offering a new "Heroes Pass" for active military members, veterans, police officers, firefighters, emergency workers, and teachers to take unlimited cruises to the Bahamas through 2024 beginning at just $300 per year, per TheStreet.

Earlier this year, the cruise line unveiled its "Ultimate Paradise Pass," which allows guests to take an unlimited number of two-night cruises to the Bahamas out of Florida for $899.

The "Heroes Pass" is a variation on the inaugural deal. Neither pass includes the taxes, terminal fees, fuel surcharges, or tips for services onboard, and booking fees for the staterooms will vary between $19.99 and $49.99.

Additionally, the passes — which also cover one partner or friend — can't be booked consecutively for non-stop cruising and must be reserved 24-72 hours in advance. There are blackout dates for sailings this year leaving on November 23 and December 31. In 2024, May 25, August 30 and December 31 blackout dates also apply.

Margaritaville at Sea's ship boasts the usual cruise amenities like bars and restaurants, spa and fitness services, live entertainment, and a casino, per the company's site.