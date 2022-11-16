Mariah Carey's 1994 hit single "All I Want for Is You" signals the start of the Christmas season for many — earning her near-royal holiday status over the years.

But the pop star's bid to officially claim her "Queen of Christmas" title was dismissed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on November 15, TODAY reported, after two other singers challenged Carey's claim to the throne.

Billboard dubbed Carey's modern Christmas hit "the biggest song in the world" last season, as it topped both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. on December 25.

According to U.S. Patent and Trademark records, Carey applied for rights to the title in March 2021, hoping to market perfume, clothing, footwear and beverages with it.

But when the application was made public in July 2022, Darlene Love, known for her 1963 hit "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and Elizabeth Chan, also a Christmas singer-songwriter, weren't happy.

"Christmas has come way before any of us on earth, and hopefully will be around way after any of us on earth," Chan told Variety. "And I feel very strongly that no one person should hold onto anything around Christmas or monopolize it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity."