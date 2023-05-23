Cuban has long been critical of Musk's decisions with the social media platform after purchasing it.

Mark Cuban has Tweeted at Elon Musk for years, often to criticize the Twitter owner over his business decisions. But most of the arguments have been one-sided.

Musk has remained uncharacteristically quiet about it until this past weekend when he decided to respond to one of Cuban's Tweets — unleashing a storm from Cuban.

Cuban was going back and forth with the "Twitter Daily News" account about the idea of free speech and whose Tweets are promoted on the platform while accusing Musk of choosing to "support and influence the positions he wants to support and influence."

"Suggestions for improvement are welcome," Musk said in response, which prompted Cuban to outline a seven-point plan for improvement.

Thanks for asking. IMO here are the issues:



"Today, the For You timeline consists of 50% In-Network Tweets and 50% Out-of-Network Tweets on average, though this may vary from user to user."



And



"What Tweets did the people I follow recently engage with?



Who likes similar… https://t.co/lgJ83KCbhF — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 19, 2023

"It stands to reason that the person with the greatest number of followers will have the greatest influence on the most number of For You timelines," Cuban pointed out. "And For You candidates include, as stated above, tweets that people you follow engage with. So who @elonmusk engages with on Twitter has an ENORMOUS impact on what an indeterminable number of people see in their For You Timelines."

Despite asking for his suggestions, Musk did not reply.

Cuban has previously publicly bashed Musk about his decisions since taking over the communications giant.

Last November, after Musk began changing Twitter's legacy verification system that gave blue checkmarks to notable users, the "Shark Tank" star criticized the plan.

"The legacy blue checkmark meant that someone took the time to decide that the user might be able to contribute something more," Cuban argued. I found that valuable. It saved me time and because Twitter did a decent job of it, it opened my eyes to new people that I didn't know about."

Musk recently stepped down from his interim position as CEO of the company after appointing former NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino earlier this month.