In a provocative post on X, the "Shark Tank" star and billionaire teased the idea of using the proceeds from a meme coin to "make a dent in the US debt."

The epic rise in value of President Donald Trump's meme coin $TRUMP caught the attention of many — including fellow billionaire Mark Cuban.

The vocal critic of Trump took to X and posted a thought about launching his own meme coin. "If meme coins are the way, maybe I'll issue one. With a twist," he wrote.

Related: Mark Cuban Asks for TikTok Alternative Built on AT Protocol

"Same terms as $TRUMP. 20% float. Same release schedule. One difference. All the revenue from the sale of the coins go to the US Treasury. The wallet address will be published so everyone can track it," he continued.

"If you want to gamble, gamble. But at least use it to make a dent in the US Debt," Cuban concluded. "You in?"

If meme coins are the way, maybe I'll issue one. With a twist. Same terms as $TRUMP . 20% float. Same release schedule. One difference.



All the revenue from the sale of the coins go to the US Treasury. The wallet address will be published so everyone can track it.



If… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 20, 2025

The tweet has received nearly 64K likes, and Cuban gave more specifics in the comments. When asked by one commenter, "How about half to the US treasury and the other half to lower the price of prescription drugs?" Cuban replied, "Wouldn't want to pick favorites. Everyone benefits from lower debt."

Related: What Is a Meme Coin and What Is Donald Trump's Valued At?

Another commenter called Cuban out for his previous anti-meme coin stance. Cuban hit back with, "Just making the point. If it's a grift. Make it a grift to benefit all Americans."

From Cuban's posts and comments, it isn't completely clear if he is serious about this endeavor or if this was a thought exercise meant to make people re-examine the notion of meme coins. One thing that is completely unambiguous, however, is Cuban's disdain for the concept of meme coins: "Meme coins are shit coins," he wrote in another post.