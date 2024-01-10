Mark Zuckerberg Is Now Raising Cattle and Feeding Them Beer: 'The Most Delicious' The billionaire shared his new endeavor with his followers on Instagram.

By Emily Rella

Mark Zuckerberg is a many of many hobbies — MMA fighting, surfing, and now, raising cattle.

The Meta CEO, who has been expanding upon his $100 million estate in Hawaii, took to Instagram on Monday to share that he and his family had begun raising cattle on the island of Kauai and that he hopes to create "some of the highest quality beef in the world" of the Wagyu and Angus varieties.

"They'll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch," Zuckerberg penned of his new compound. "We want the whole process to be local and vertically integrated."

Related: Zuckerberg Sweeps Up $17 Million Former Plantation In Hawaii

He also shared that his daughters have been enjoying the new venture, helping to take care of the cows and plant the macadamia trees for the animals to feed on.

"We're still early in the journey and it's fun improving on it every season," he said. "Of all my projects, this is the most delicious."

Zuck told his followers that each cow eats an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 pounds of grub each year, noting that he and his family would be planting a lot of trees.

Last month, it was reported that the billionaire was building a secret underground bunker on the property, the details of which have allegedly been bound by non-disclosure agreements.

In 2021, Zuckerberg expanded his presence in Hawaii by sweeping up Ko'olau Ranch, a former sugar plantation, for an estimated $17 million.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Braids His Daughter's Hair Using AI: Video

Before that, Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan purchased 700 acres on the island for $100 million and another 600 acres for $53 million in 2021.

As of Wednesday morning, Zuckerberg's net worth was an estimated $129.6 billion.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

