Small Ads
If you can only afford a small ad, make the most of it.
- Don't fill it up with teeny copy.
- Add even a small visual for impact.
- Use color if you can afford it.
- Use a heavier border or a bolder typeface for yourheadline.
- Make it a different shape.
- Use more than one small ad on the same page.
- Use artwork that makes your ad look like someone's circledor highlighted it with a marker.
Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to PunchUp Your Sales
