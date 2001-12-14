Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
If you can only afford a small ad, make the most of it.

  • Don't fill it up with teeny copy.
  • Add even a small visual for impact.
  • Use color if you can afford it.
  • Use a heavier border or a bolder typeface for yourheadline.
  • Make it a different shape.
  • Use more than one small ad on the same page.
  • Use artwork that makes your ad look like someone's circledor highlighted it with a marker.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to PunchUp Your Sales

