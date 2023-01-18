Talk about a happy meal.

One TikTok user is going viral after he received a bag of $5,000 cash with his McDonald's drive-thru order.

Josiah Vargas, known as @dookiedoeboy on TikTok, says he was handed his sausage McMuffin along with a bag of the store's cash deposits.

"Now I have to return this because I'm a good person, I guess," Vargas says in the clip while showing the camera the wads of cash, adding, "Do you know how bad I want this money?"

In the video, which has garnered more than 1.3 million views, Vargas can be seen returning the money to McDonald's as employees thanked him for his good deed. Vargas says the employees gave him free McDonald's for a month and $200 to show their appreciation.

"Do good people. Return $5,000, get $200 and free McDonald's for a month. Good trade value," Vargas says, adding, "and maybe a viral TikTok."