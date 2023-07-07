The combined Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots top $1 billion this weekend. Are you in?

First the good news: By the end of this weekend, an investment of just 4 bucks can turn into over $1 billion.

The bad news? The odds of success are not exactly a sure thing.

Powerball's jackpot is now an estimated $590 million and Mega Millions is $427 million, creating a possible combined windfall of $1.017 billion for a lucky ticket buyer.

Luck is the key word here, as the odds of winning the jackpot in Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338, and the odds of winning the jackpot in Mega Millions are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Jackpocket lottery app.

Related: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and 28 Other Billionaires Each Have More Money Than the U.S. Treasury

No easy task, but entrepreneurs aren't built to make safe bets. We take big swings, go hard in the paint, and perform an array of other sports metaphors in pursuit of success. And make no mistake, success does happen. In February of 2022, California resident Edwin Castro was the sole winner of a record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. He has since purchased a $25.5 million mansion in Los Angeles and surely has amassed a ton of new friends he never knew he had.

The Mega Millions drawing is Friday, 7/7 at 11 p.m. EST. The Powerball is Saturday 8/7 at 10:59 p.m. EST. Both games cost $2 per ticket.

Are you in? And a follow-up question: If you win, can you loan me two million bucks?

Good luck!

Nine Ways to Win Powerball

5 numbers + Powerball - Jackpot

5 numbers - $1 million

4 numbers + Powerball - $50,000

4 numbers - $100

3 numbers + Powerball - $100

3 numbers - $7

2 numbers + Powerball - $7

1 number + Powerball - $4

Powerball - $4

Nine Ways to Win Mega Millions

5 numbers + Meg Ball - Jackpot

5 numbers - $1 million

4 numbers + Mega Ball - $10,000

4 numbers - $500

3 numbers + Mega Ball - $200

3 numbers - $10

2 numbers + Mega Ball - $10

1 number + Mega Ball - $4

Mega Ball - $2

Related: LeBron James Is Now a Billionaire — Here's How He Makes and Spends His Money