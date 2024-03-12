Meta alleges the employee may have taken confidential documents when they left.

Meta has filed a complaint against a former VP-turned-competitor, alleging that the employee took confidential information about Meta's top talent and its data center partners with him when he left for a rival AI cloud computing startup.

The lawsuit, which was filed on February 29 and first reported on by Bloomberg, alleges that 12-year Meta employee Dipinder Singh Khurana, who also goes by T.S. Khurana, took non-public documents from the company that only a limited number of people could access — including Meta's "Top Talent" document, which reportedly had the names, levels, skills, performance, and compensation of Meta's employees.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

According to the lawsuit, Khurana may have uploaded the proprietary documents to his personal Google Drive and Dropbox accounts before he left for an undisclosed stealth startup.

Meta asserts that at least eight employees mentioned in the documents left Meta in 2023 to work at that same startup.

Khurana once held the role of VP of infrastructure at Meta.

Meta also alleged in the lawsuit that Khurana obtained confidential information about Meta's pricing structure and agreements with data center suppliers.

Khurana is listed as a supply chain expert under the leadership section of AI data center company Omniva, which The Information reported on last year. A media representative for the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.