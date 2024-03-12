⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Meta Is Suing a Former VP Who Left the Company for a Competing AI Startup Meta alleges the employee may have taken confidential documents when they left.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • T. S. Khurana worked at Meta for 12 years and rose to the position of VP of infrastructure.
  • Meta alleges that when Khurana left to join a stealth startup, he took documents about employee pay and performance with him.
Meta has filed a complaint against a former VP-turned-competitor, alleging that the employee took confidential information about Meta's top talent and its data center partners with him when he left for a rival AI cloud computing startup.

The lawsuit, which was filed on February 29 and first reported on by Bloomberg, alleges that 12-year Meta employee Dipinder Singh Khurana, who also goes by T.S. Khurana, took non-public documents from the company that only a limited number of people could access — including Meta's "Top Talent" document, which reportedly had the names, levels, skills, performance, and compensation of Meta's employees.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

According to the lawsuit, Khurana may have uploaded the proprietary documents to his personal Google Drive and Dropbox accounts before he left for an undisclosed stealth startup.

Meta asserts that at least eight employees mentioned in the documents left Meta in 2023 to work at that same startup.

Khurana once held the role of VP of infrastructure at Meta.

Meta also alleged in the lawsuit that Khurana obtained confidential information about Meta's pricing structure and agreements with data center suppliers.

Khurana is listed as a supply chain expert under the leadership section of AI data center company Omniva, which The Information reported on last year. A media representative for the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

