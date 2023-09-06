The singer is getting candid on her social media video series, "Used to Be Young."

Miley Cyrus' infamous 2014 'Bangerz' tour was a step in a provocative direction for the former child star, who has been recounting the early days of her career through a new video series called "Used to Be Young."

But even though the tour was pivotal for her career, it wasn't that way for her bank account — the over-the-top set designs and antics actually ended up costing Cyrus and her team more money than she earned, she says.

"I didn't make a dime on this tour because I wanted the tour to be excellent," Cyrus explained to viewers. "And when everyone kept saying, 'Why are you doing this, you're going to do like 100 shows and you're not going to make any money?' I said, 'There's no one I would rather invest in than myself.' So, I paid for it all to make it exactly what I thought I and the fans deserved."

Related: 3 Business Lessons From Miley Cyrus and Her Infamous Twerk

Cyrus's show infamously featured props that had her performing stunts of extreme and kitschy nature, such as flying on a giant hot dog, which the singer said was a nod to "The Truman Show," and an oversized pop-up of her head that she slid down through the tongue.

Miley Cyrus slides down a makeshift tongue of her face during the 2014 Bangerz Tour (Getty Images)

Cyrus reportedly earned $70 million in ticket sales on the tour, which spanned 80 different shows, though she did not clarify how much her team spent on the tour's expenses.

But the gamble paid off, according to Cyrus' fans who held the tour in high praise in the comment section of the clip that's been viewed over 1.4 million times on TikTok.

"Best concert to this day," one fan wrote enthusiastically. "Bangerz tour was everything and incredible!!"

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Shakes It Off at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

"You're your own best investment, I say that to myself and my kids all the time," another said supportively.

Cyrus is currently promoting her most recent single, "Used to Be Young," which was released at the end of August.

Cyrus's net worth is estimated at around $160 million.