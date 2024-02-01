As the world waits for Super Bowl LVIII to begin on February 11 in Las Vegas, fans will flock to bars, parties, or just the couch to watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs play for the championship.

But two lucky fans will have a completely different experience: They'll spend the night before the Super Bowl inside Allegiant Stadium for a once-in-a-lifetime sleepover experience.

Jametta Barden and her son, Chance Mack, of Atlanta, Georgia, were the winners of Courtyard by Marriot's "The Ultimate Upgrade Contest," which means that they'll be posted up inside the stadium Saturday night before the big game and see the scene before anyone else.

"It's just very surreal. I'm just thankful for this," Barden told local outlet KTNV. "I'm looking forward to waking up and just being able to look out at the stadium. That's going to be unreal."

Mack is the founder of a nonprofit called Unforgettable Soles, which helps provide footwear to underprivileged communities around the Atlanta area, while Barden is known for volunteer work around her community.

To make the deal even sweeter, the suite was handed over to pair by a star from their favorite NFL team, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

"I've always said Atlanta has the best stadium in the NFL, but [Allegiant] is really swanky," Barden said. "This stadium is so Vegas."

How Much Do Super Bowl Tickets Cost?

Though Barden and Mack won't be able to stay for the main event, thousands of fans are forking over never-before-seen amounts of money to score a ticket.

According to new data from TickPick, the average price of Super Bowl LVIII tickets this week reached $9,800 — a 70% increase from last year's matchup and the most expensive average on record for the NFL's biggest game.

As of Thursday afternoon, the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster was $6,500.

This will be the first time the Super Bowl is hosted at Allegiant Stadium, which officially opened in the summer of 2020.