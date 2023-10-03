'I'll Gladly Cancel': Customers Livid as Netflix Is Reportedly Increasing Subscription Prices—Again The Wall Street Journal reported that price hikes are set to roll out following the actors' strike.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • The Wall Street Journal reported that Netflix is eyeing a subscription price hike in the U.S. and Canada following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.
  • The company cracked down on password sharing earlier this year.

After the mass crackdown on password sharing, it looks like there's more bad news for Netflix subscribers.

According to an exclusive report from the Wall Street Journal, Netflix will once again be raising prices on its members — beginning with the U.S. and Canada — following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began in mid-July.

Related: Netflix Reveals New Password-Sharing Guidelines

Netflix declined to comment, and it remains to be confirmed how soon the changes will take place and how much the price increase will be on its many tiers.

Naturally, social media was up in arms with the news.

The last time Netflix hiked prices in the U.S. and Canada was in January 2022, up to $15.49 a month from $13.99.

The Writers' Guild of America strike with major Hollywood studios and streaming services reached a temporary ending last week, and hopes are that the SAG-AFTRA union will follow shortly.

Though the streaming behemoth separated itself from its competitors by not instating a full subscription price increase in 2023, users who were sharing passwords definitely felt the effects of the crackdown that rolled out this past spring — and the strategy worked.

Related: Netflix Is Raising Prices in the U.S.

In July 2023, the company reported that it had seen an increase of six million paid subscribers in Q2 of 2023, making its total global subscriber number over 238 million.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Netflix was up over 56.5% year-over-year.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These 11 Retailers Are Most Likely to File For Bankruptcy in 2023, According to a New Report

Several well-known retailers already filed for bankruptcy in 2023 — now, a new report is highlighting the retailers most likely to follow suit.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

Nail That Sale — Top 10 One-Liners to Go From Salesperson to Trusted Advisee

To win the sale, you sometimes have to take off your sales hat and think differently.

By Mikey Lucas
Business News

Man Unexpectedly Wins $4 Million Lottery — On a Ticket He Almost Didn't Buy

A Michigan resident stumbled upon a life-changing $4 million lottery jackpot when his preferred game was unavailable.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

6 Obstacles of Expanding Your Company Internationally — and How to Overcome Them.

Explore the intricate journey of international expansion for startups, from cultural adaptations to legal complexities, with real-life examples illuminating the path to global success. Learn how savvy adjustments, respect for local norms and adept legal navigation can turn challenges into opportunities in the thrilling world of international business expansion.

By Olga Fleming
Growing a Business

This Ancient Ritual Is Key to How I Run a Company of 500 People. Harvard Research Shows Why.

Rituals are underrated ways to keep people connected.

By Harry Ritter
Starting a Business

From Launch to Liftoff — Insider Secrets That Will Help You Build a Thriving Startup

Here's what you need to know to launch a successful startup.

By Adi Vaxman