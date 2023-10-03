The Wall Street Journal reported that price hikes are set to roll out following the actors' strike.

After the mass crackdown on password sharing, it looks like there's more bad news for Netflix subscribers.

According to an exclusive report from the Wall Street Journal, Netflix will once again be raising prices on its members — beginning with the U.S. and Canada — following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began in mid-July.

Netflix declined to comment, and it remains to be confirmed how soon the changes will take place and how much the price increase will be on its many tiers.

Naturally, social media was up in arms with the news.

Netflix isn't releasing enough original content to warrant another price increase — doc by another name?? (@scientistmike35) October 3, 2023

If Netflix raise its price again I'm dead cancelling. You outta your fucking mind. Half that shit is trash, and the other half is old. — Tidd E. Lover (@NickSoSick) October 3, 2023

Netflix going up in price again? Nah they can keep it. I'll GLADLY cancel. — E J (@EJayArrow) October 3, 2023

Cancelling my @netflix if they really think they can increase the price again. You'll say it's to pay the writers but then how do you justify the other raise earlier this year? The math ain't mathing babes. ? — cynthia (@cynthia15298980) October 3, 2023

Quitting @netflix after the actors strike if they raise their prices ONE MORE TIME! You want to raise it for new members... fine. But being grandfathered in used to mean something. Now your price changes like gas prices! More subscriptions, more money, more problems. Cut, cut! — Jason (@gear38jh) October 3, 2023

The last time Netflix hiked prices in the U.S. and Canada was in January 2022, up to $15.49 a month from $13.99.

The Writers' Guild of America strike with major Hollywood studios and streaming services reached a temporary ending last week, and hopes are that the SAG-AFTRA union will follow shortly.

Though the streaming behemoth separated itself from its competitors by not instating a full subscription price increase in 2023, users who were sharing passwords definitely felt the effects of the crackdown that rolled out this past spring — and the strategy worked.

In July 2023, the company reported that it had seen an increase of six million paid subscribers in Q2 of 2023, making its total global subscriber number over 238 million.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Netflix was up over 56.5% year-over-year.