The Los Angeles-based eatery will open on June 30 and feature creations from Netflix's culinary hits.

Netflix won't let you share passwords anymore, but it just might let you share an appetizer.

The streaming service is launching Netflix Bites this month, an "elevated" Los Angeles-based dining experience offering a tasting menu curated by chefs from Netflix shows like Chef's Table and Nailed It!, CNBC reported.

The limited-time pop-up, which opens June 30 and will run for two weeks, will feature creations from Curtis Stone, Rodney Scott and Nadiya Hussain — but the chefs themselves won't be on-site, per the restaurant's FAQ.

Mixologists from Netflix's show Drink Masters, including Julie Reiner and Kate Gerwin, will create the menu's custom craft cocktails.

"From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows," Netflix VP of consumer products Josh Simon said in a statement.

Although the Netflix Bites menu has yet to be revealed, eager fans can make a reservation today. It requires a nonrefundable $25 deposit that will be applied toward the final bill, according to the FAQ.