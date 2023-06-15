Netflix Is Opening a Restaurant — Really. Here's What You Can Expect. The Los Angeles-based eatery will open on June 30 and feature creations from Netflix's culinary hits.

By Amanda Breen

NurPhoto | Getty Images

Netflix won't let you share passwords anymore, but it just might let you share an appetizer.

The streaming service is launching Netflix Bites this month, an "elevated" Los Angeles-based dining experience offering a tasting menu curated by chefs from Netflix shows like Chef's Table and Nailed It!, CNBC reported.

The limited-time pop-up, which opens June 30 and will run for two weeks, will feature creations from Curtis Stone, Rodney Scott and Nadiya Hussain — but the chefs themselves won't be on-site, per the restaurant's FAQ.

Mixologists from Netflix's show Drink Masters, including Julie Reiner and Kate Gerwin, will create the menu's custom craft cocktails.

"From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows," Netflix VP of consumer products Josh Simon said in a statement.

Although the Netflix Bites menu has yet to be revealed, eager fans can make a reservation today. It requires a nonrefundable $25 deposit that will be applied toward the final bill, according to the FAQ.

Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

