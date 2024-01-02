Video: Carolina Panthers Owner Throws Drink on Opposing Fan During Brutal Loss Billionaire David Tepper is under fire for a now-viral video taken during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Talk about bad sportsmanship!

The billionaire owner of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, is under fire for allegedly throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during Sunday's game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

In a clip that's now gone viral on social media, Tepper can be seen throwing the liquid in his cup out of the window of his box before slamming the cup down, causing a Jaguars fan below to look up in anger.

The incident appears to have occurred after Panthers' quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception in the final moments of the game.

"We are aware of the video and have no further comment at this time," NFL spokesperson Tim Schlittner said, acknowledging the clip without providing further information.

The Panthers lost the game 26-0 and currently have a record of 2-14.

This weekend's incident marks Tepper's second public display of disgust over the team.

In November, Tepper was seen exiting the Panther's locker room and screamed an expletive after a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Tepper has owned the Panthers since 2018 after purchasing the team from disgraced former owner Jerry Richardson, who faced allegations of racism and harassment at the time. Richardson passed away in March 2023.

The Panthers are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home.

Tepper is worth an estimated $17.5 billion, per Bloomberg.
