Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

More People Have $1 Million in Their Retirement Accounts Than Ever Before — Here's the Secret to Getting There, According to an Expert A new Fidelity report looked at data from more than 48 million retirement accounts.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Fidelity's recent analysis of more than 48 million retirement accounts found that in Q2 2024, the number of 401(k) millionaires hit a new high of 497,000 people.
  • There were 12,000 more 401(k) millionaires last quarter compared to the previous quarter.
  • Retirement account balances overall grew for the third quarter in a row.

The number of 401(k)-created millionaires has reached a new peak as retirement balances overall grow for the third quarter in a row.

Fidelity analyzed more than 48 million retirement accounts, including IRAs, 401(k)s and 403(b)s, for its latest quarterly retirement analysis. The study found that in Q2 2024, the number of 401(k) millionaires hit a new high of 497,000 people.

That's 12,000 more 401(k) millionaires in Q2 compared to the previous quarter.

IRA-created millionaires also jumped by 6% from the first to the second quarters, going from 376,275 to 398,594 people.

Related: This 26-Year-Old Dental Student Spent $25 to Start a Side Hustle That Can Earn $500 for Just a Few Hours of Work: 'There Is Nothing More Satisfying'

Meanwhile, average retirement account balances increased. The average 401(k) balance hit $127,100, up from $112,400 in Q2 2023, while 403(b) balances reached $114,700 compared to $102,400 last year.

The average IRA balance was the highest, at $129,200 this quarter.

What contributes to high balances in retirement? Fidelity says starting early and saving consistently is the key.

"Through market ups and downs, we always stress the importance of making steady retirement contributions," said Sharon Brovelli, president of workplace investing at Fidelity Investments.

Related: I Used to Live Paycheck to Paycheck, But Now I'm Planning to Retire in my 40s — Here are 5 Money Tips That Helped Me Do It

The report showed that those who stuck with the same plan with the same employer for 15 years grew their 401(k)s to an average balance of $531,200 — just over half a million dollars.

Four out of five retirement plan holders also received an employer contribution last quarter, which is consistent with the 79.5% of employees who received contributions from their workplaces at the same time the previous year.

Q2 continued the trend of high contribution levels and account balances established last quarter.

"Although increases were modest, retirement savers in the second quarter of 2024 benefited from the continued upswing of the previous quarter, when contribution levels and average account balances reached record highs," Brovelli said.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 26-Year-Old Dental Student Spent $25 to Start a Side Hustle That Can Earn $500 for Just a Few Hours of Work: 'There Is Nothing More Satisfying'

Emely Cepeda wanted to earn extra cash, but as a full-time student, she needed a flexible gig.

By Amanda Breen
Living

3 Simple Tips to Unlearn Bad Self-Care Habits and Escape Burnout For Good

Overwhelm is the gateway to burnout, but as a culture we still accept it as the norm. If you're tired of the perpetual grind and ready to take self-care seriously, the first step is to detangle from unhealthy habits. Here are three hard-won tips to unlearn what's not working for you and kick overwhelm to the curb for good.

By Ginni Saraswati
Business News

Nick Offerman's Side Hustle as an Actor Helps Fund the Business He Started 23 Years Ago — and Still Works at Every Day

Offerman started a business more than two decades ago. Now he's teaching a new generation of small business owners.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

Your Professional AI Content Machine Is Just $60 for Life

Say goodbye to writer's block and hello to endless content possibilities.

By StackCommerce
Business News

Here's How Disney Plans to Use AI to Grow a $16 Billion Business

Disney is planning to make a popular network into an app of its own for the first time.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

10 Significant Ways Your Taxes Will Impacted By A Kamala Harris Administration

Most businesses will certainly see their tax bill increase.

By Gene Marks