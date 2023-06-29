Overstock to Change Website Name to Bed Bath & Beyond: 'New Bed Bath and an Even Bigger and Better Beyond' The online furniture retailer announced Overstock will change its name to Bed Bath & Beyond.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • Overstock announced it will be using the Bed Bath & Beyond domain for its website.
  • This move aims to combine the operational model of Overstock with the established Bed Bath & Beyond brand.
  • The Overstock name will change in Canada first, followed by the United States.
Casimiro PT | Shutterstock
Overstock.com will operate under the domain bedbathandbeyond.com.

Despite bankruptcy, liquidation, and final store closures, Bed Bath & Beyond isn't disappearing off the (digital) map.

On Wednesday, Overstock announced that it will be renaming itself as Bed, Bath & Beyond following last week's $21.5 million acquisition of the company's intellectual property and digital assets.

"Combining the strengths of the Overstock operational model and the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will create a powerful synergy," Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson said in a statement. "I'm excited for consumers to experience the new Bed Bath and an even bigger and better Beyond."

Within the next week, Overstock will begin the domain change in Canada. In the following weeks, the change will take hold in the U.S. — redirecting all visitors of overstock.com to bedbathandbeyond.com.

Related: Bed Bath & Beyond Is Shuttering Hundreds of Stores — Here Are the Much-Loved Retailers Ready to Move In

Along with the domain change, Overstock's mobile app and rewards programs will also be overhauled. The retailer's "Club O" loyalty program will now be called "Welcome Rewards."

Just how much of Bed, Bath & Beyond's brand Overstock will assume remains up in the air, but the company is looking to adopt many of the cherished elements of the now-defunct brand into their own, such as Bed Bath & Beyond's wedding registry, The New York Times reported.

Johnson also added to the outlet that Overstock is considering changing its name entirely.

"We will probably have both logos for a little bit, but the goal is to transition as quickly as possible to Bed Bath & Beyond," Johnson told The Times.

Related: Here's What Bed Bath & Beyond's Bankruptcy Really Means for the Future of Retail

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now
'Focus Is Just as Important as Passion': How to Avoid Entrepreneurial Deficit Disorder in Franchising
Lock
Kevin O'Leary Recommends This 6-Step Strategy for Making Money on Social Media
Lock
This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.

Related Topics

Ecommerce Retail Businesses News and Trends Overstock Bed bath and beyond

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Pre-Boarding Scam': Customers Furious at Southwest Airlines After 20 Passengers Ask For Wheelchair Assistance to Board

A viral tweet is slamming the airline's wheelchair policy for boarding and disembarking.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

McDonald's Grimace Is on the Loose Again, 'Grimace Shake' Taking Over TikTok

The 52-year-old character is going viral while promoting the Grimace Shake.

By Sam Silverman
Travel

Expand Your Business Internationally With These Live Translation Earbuds, on Sale for $89.97

Talk to almost anyone with these 37-language translation earbuds.

By Entrepreneur Store
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer