The online furniture retailer announced Overstock will change its name to Bed Bath & Beyond.

Despite bankruptcy, liquidation, and final store closures, Bed Bath & Beyond isn't disappearing off the (digital) map.

On Wednesday, Overstock announced that it will be renaming itself as Bed, Bath & Beyond following last week's $21.5 million acquisition of the company's intellectual property and digital assets.

"Combining the strengths of the Overstock operational model and the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will create a powerful synergy," Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson said in a statement. "I'm excited for consumers to experience the new Bed Bath and an even bigger and better Beyond."

Within the next week, Overstock will begin the domain change in Canada. In the following weeks, the change will take hold in the U.S. — redirecting all visitors of overstock.com to bedbathandbeyond.com.

Along with the domain change, Overstock's mobile app and rewards programs will also be overhauled. The retailer's "Club O" loyalty program will now be called "Welcome Rewards."

Just how much of Bed, Bath & Beyond's brand Overstock will assume remains up in the air, but the company is looking to adopt many of the cherished elements of the now-defunct brand into their own, such as Bed Bath & Beyond's wedding registry, The New York Times reported.

Johnson also added to the outlet that Overstock is considering changing its name entirely.

"We will probably have both logos for a little bit, but the goal is to transition as quickly as possible to Bed Bath & Beyond," Johnson told The Times.

