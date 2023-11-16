A Pest Control Company Wants to Pay You $2,500 to Release 100 Roaches In Your Home. Any Takers? The big ask is for an experiment to test a pest control technique.

By Sam Silverman

How much would it take to let hundreds of bugs roam around your home for a month?

A North Carolina-based pest control resource company, The Pest Informer, is looking for a household that will let them release 100 American cockroaches inside to test the effectiveness of a pest control technique.

In return for your participation, the company is offering to pay one homeowner $2,500.

RELATED: NYC Exterminators' New Weapon Has Eliminated Nearly 100% of Rats From Over 100 Burrows — and They Already Have Their Next Targets Mapped Out

While The Pest Informer didn't give additional details about the specific cockroach treatment they would be trying for the experiment, the company assured candidates that the treatment used would be family and pet-safe.

However, the company said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency questioned the environmental impact of the study, which is why they are choosing to conduct the study in one household at a time.

The experiment will be conducted over 30 days, and if the roaches aren't eliminated by the end of the study The Pest Informer said it would then implement traditional roach removal practices at no charge.

RELATED: 'I Wanted To Cry': Woman Finds Roach Inside Chicken Tender Prompting Investigation of Florida Restaurant

During the 30 days, participants must not use any other cockroach treatments.

U.S. residents who wish to be considered must fill out an online application by December 31, according to USA Today, and can expect to hear back in early 2024.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News Pest Control bugs Experiments

Most Popular

See all
Devices

Innovate on a Budget: This User-Friendly 3D Printer Is Now $290

Toybox's printer is easy to use, kid friendly, and on sale for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

He Started a Side Hustle in His Dorm Room With 'a Bunch of Ingredients From Amazon and a Crockpot' — Now It's a $56 Million Brand in Walmarts Nationwide

Oliver Zak, co-founder of Mad Rabbit, was at his third tattoo appointment when he noticed a serious gap in the aftercare market and decided to take matters into his own hands.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Harry Styles Is Getting Into the Fragrance Business

The singer added three new scents to his Pleasing brand.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

Woman Fined $40,000 By Major Airline After Causing Disturbance on Flight

Cayla Farris reportedly caused a disturbance on an American Airlines flight in February 2022 that was headed to Hawaii.

By Emily Rella
Living

Who Was Hijacker D.B. Cooper? An Amateur Sleuth Is Closing in on the Infamous Criminal's True Identity.

On this episode of "Dirty Money," we dig into the modern tactics one man is using to crack the case of the only unsolved hijacking in U.S. history.

By Dan Bova
Marketing

Create Content '100x Faster' for Your Business for Just $19.97 for Life Through November 16

Stop wasting time writing content and embrace this AI tool.

By Entrepreneur Store