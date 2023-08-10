A horrifying accident occurred near Decatur Township in Pennsylvania on Sunday just after 3 p.m. when a grey Toyota Corolla crashed through the second story of a home.

The crash left a massive hole in the house that authorities covered with a tarp in order to protect the house from incoming storms.

Photos posted by the Junction Fire Company show the severity of the damage and the car lodged into the side of the house, which somehow did not collapse.

Joan Lepley, the homeowner, was downstairs at the time of the incident when she heard the crash and felt the entire home shake.

"We thank the Lord that he hit the second story," Lepley told local outlet Penn Live, "because if he would have come through at the ground level, I believe my cousins and I would have been killed."

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Evan Miller, who police believe crashed the car intentionally, though they did not disclose further details.

Miller was not in the vehicle when police arrived at the scene, though he is being treated for injuries at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital nearby.

Authorities say that the car was able to reach such heights after gaining momentum after crashing into a culvert, which subsequently launched the vehicle upward and forward.

Miller is currently facing eight different charges by the Pennsylvania State Police including felony aggravated assault, felony criminal mischief with damage to property and recklessly endangering another person.

Oddly enough, this isn't the first vehicle to make contact with a residential home this summer.

Last month, eight people were hospitalized in Missouri after a boat crashed through a house in what was alleged to be an intoxicated driving accident.

The incident is still being investigated.