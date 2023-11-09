Flight Forced Into Emergency Landing After Passengers Notice Broken Windows The charter flight did not reach maximum altitude before returning to the ground.

By Emily Rella

Passengers on a charter flight from London Stansted Airport on October 6 were in for a chilly surprise when windowpanes were discovered missing after takeoff, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

According to a report filed by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, Airbus A321 left the airport for a multi-day charter with nine passengers, six cabin crew, and three pilots. There was also an engineer and loadmaster onboard.

However, before the plane reached maximum altitude, the passengers noticed something was awry.

Related: Delta Passengers 'Abandoned' on Remote Island for 12 Hours

"Several passengers recalled that after takeoff the aircraft cabin seemed noisier and colder than they were used to," the report stated. "[The loadmaster] noticed the increased cabin noise as he approached the overwing exits and his attention was drawn to a cabin window on the left side of the aircraft. He observed that the window seal was flapping in the airflow and the windowpane appeared to have slipped down."

A protruded window that was missing panels (Air Accidents Investigations Branch)

The loadmaster said the noise coming from the window was "loud enough to damage your hearing" and informed the cabin crew and flight deck, who then decided to fly back down to Stansted. The total flight time was just 36 minutes.

Upon landing and inspection, it was found that two windowpanes were missing, and a third was dislodged.

The AAIB concluded that the windows "sustained thermal damage and distortion" due to elevated temperatures. The plane was also used for a filming event, which had the plane's lights running for four to five and a half hours straight.

The damaged windows that were investigated after landing (Air Accidents Investigations Branch)

"A different level of damage by the same means might have resulted in more serious consequences, especially if window integrity was lost at higher differential pressure," the AIIB concluded.

Related: United Flight Forced to Abort Landing, Boston Runway Blocked

The agency said that it is still investigating.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
By Emily Rella
Living

I Made $2 Million a Year as a Corporate Spy. Here's How I Got the Job — and My Strategy for Uncovering the Most Guarded Secrets.

Robert Kerbeck left his family automobile business behind to become an actor in New York — then things took a very interesting turn.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Navigate to the Next Phase of Your Business — 3 Tips as You Scale

Three to five years into a steadily growing business is often a key inflection point for those looking to scale, either from a small to midsize company or from a medium to large company.

By Frederick Royall III
Business News

Virginia Woman Hits $1 Million Lottery Jackpot — Her Second Win That Week: 'I'm in Shock'

Jennifer Minton won $50,000 in mid-October, but that was just the start of her good fortune.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

He Grew Up in a McDonald's Dynasty Then Swapped Big Macs for Lash Extensions. Here's How He's Bringing the 'McDonald's Framework' to the $1.6 Billion Lash Industry

When he felt the entrepreneurial itch, Jonathan Ellis swapped Big Macs for big dreams in education and then beauty.

By Carl Stoffers
Living

Save $50 on This European Silk Neck Tie Two-Pack, Now Through November 16

Give your fashion a boost this holiday season.

By Entrepreneur Store