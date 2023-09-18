The flight was set to land around 10:45 p.m. at Boston's Logan Airport.

Panic ensued for passengers on a United Airlines flight landing at Boston's Logan Airport last week when another aircraft was blocking the runway forcing an emergency "go-around."

Flight 2267 from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago was a mere 200 feet from the ground before air traffic control instructed the pilot to lift back in the air and fly around the airport in order to avoid a collision around 10:45 p.m. local time.

The requested procedure is called a "go-around," which occurs "when an aircrew makes the decision not to continue an approach, or not to continue a landing, and follows procedures to conduct another approach or to divert to another airport," according to Skybrary.

A passenger told local outlet FOX Boston 25 that people on the plane were gasping at the rapid pull-up and the roaring of the engines, which occurred with the rapid change in speed.

"[The] trajectory pushed us backward into our seats and we saw the tarmac and land rapidly disappear under us," the passenger told the outlet. "Once we were back high in the sky circling, the pilot came on the loudspeaker and said something like, 'The runway... uh... was not able to be cleared of planes in time for us... uh.... we had to pull up and will circle for a bit and land shortly.'"

The outlet also obtained an audio recording from the flight following the incident in which the pilot apologized and explained that there was another plane on the runway.

The flight safely landed around 11:02 p.m.

Last week's incident is one of many mishaps that have occurred recently in the not-so-friendly skies.

Last month, a tire popped during a Delta Airlines plane landing at Alanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport leaving one injured and the entire flight to emergency evacuate.

No injuries were reported in last week's United flight and the FAA is currently investigating the mishap.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.