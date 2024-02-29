State Attorney Generals Sue RealPage, Landlords Over 'Astronomical' Rent Hikes: 'This Was Not A Fair Market At Work' Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes alleges that the $9 billion software company RealPage helped create a "rental monopoly" in the state.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • RealPage, a $9 billion company that gives landlords pricing recommendations, is being sued by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes for allegedly creating a "rental monopoly."
  • There have been similar lawsuits filed in Seattle, Boston, and New York.
entrepreneur daily

Rental prices are high across the United States, but the reason may not just be demand or inflation. According to lawsuits filed across the country, including one filed most recently in Arizona, a pricing algorithm may be to blame.

On Wednesday, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit against RealPage, a $9 billion software company that gives landlords pricing recommendations in 4.5 million housing units across the U.S.

Mayes alleged that landlords worked with RealPage and nine other property management companies listed as co-defendants to suppress competition and essentially create a "rental monopoly" in Arizona's largest cities — causing households to see 30% to 76% rent increases within six years in the process.

For context, the average monthly rent for a 2-bedroom apartment was $1,013 overall in the U.S. in January 2017, according to Statista estimates. By November 2023, that average had grown to $1,317, about a 30% increase. A 76% rent increase nationwide would have made the average rent $1,782.88.

According to the Arizona Attorney's Office, RealPage "used its revenue management algorithm to illegally set prices" for the network of landlords who used its services.

Related: Renters on a Budget Should Look in These 27 Cities Where Apartment Prices Are Plunging

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

"They were not competing at all," Mayes stated. "They were colluding with one another. Using this sensitive data RealPage directed the competitors on which units to rent, when to rent them, and at what price. This was not a fair market at work, this was a fixed market."

Related: What Landlords Need to Know About Automated Rent Payments

Mayes isn't the first to voice concerns against RealPage or to take legal action against the company.

Earlier this month, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb also brought a lawsuit against RealPage for over 50,000 D.C. apartments using the company's software that allegedly charged inflated rents for years.

"Landlords are compelled, under the terms of their agreement with RealPage, to charge what RealPage tells them," Schwalb told CNBC at the time.

Even though RealPage told the outlet that its customers aren't required to use the rent increases its algorithm recommends, a 2022 investigation by ProPublica revealed that landlords accepted up to 90% of the algorithm's suggestions.

Related: Renting Out Their RV Went From Side Hustle to Full-On Business That's Brought in $25,000 in One Month. Here's How.

Renters in San Diego, California first filed a federal lawsuit against RealPage in 2022. RealPage's lawyers and other defendants stated in response at the time that users weren't obligated to follow its software and that the fact that RealPage and other co-defendants took part in online groups and associations "does not imply collusion."

Since then, over 20 lawsuits on the issue from defendants in different cities, including Seattle, Boston, and New York, were merged into a complaint in a Nashville federal court last year. The latest filings from Arizona and D.C. join the wave of antitrust complaints RealPage faces across the country.

The rulings on these cases could send ripple effects throughout the U.S. by affecting how landlords set rents. Multifamily investment consultant Tony Konstant wrote that a judgment could set a precedent for what kind of software is allowed and what isn't, and prevent the future misuse of technology that could potentially be anticompetitive.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Making a Change

Get a Lifetime of StackSkills Courses for Just $39.97

Learn from home with access to more than 1,000 online courses.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

Stop Losing Great Talent! 5 Ways to Attract Highly Engaged Employees to Your Business

What are the challenges and strategies involved in attracting and retaining good employees in the modern business environment?

By Nicholas Leighton
Leadership

How to Lead With Positive Energy (Even When Times Get Tough)

This article discusses the significance of embracing positive energy in leadership, especially during challenging times such as economic recessions.

By Taja Dockendorf
Business News

Grads From This Midwestern School Are More Likely to Start a Billion Dollar Company Than Founders Who Went To Stanford, Harvard, or MIT: Study

Some surprising schools outranked Ivy League universities with the likelihood that their grads would found a unicorn.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

Getting Laid Off Allowed Him to Focus on His Sentimental Side Hustle. Now He's on Track to Earn Over $700,000 in 2024.

Alaa El Ghatit wasn't fulfilled at his day job. So he started LifeOnRecord to help people record memories and well wishes.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

Fraud is Everywhere — Are You Safe? Follow This Guide to Secure Online Transactions

The convenience of online transactions comes hand in hand with the rising threat of fraud. As a small business owner, safeguarding your online transactions is paramount to protecting your business and customers.

By Nick Chandi