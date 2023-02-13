You Might Not Have to Return to the Office After All — New Data Shows Remote Work May Be the Norm Again

A new report found that remote work experienced a sharp uptick between October and January, after a slump from its high in April 2021.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

Morsa Images | Getty Images

When the pandemic pushed workers in nearly every industry out of the office and into their homes, it was a jarring adjustment — at least in the beginning. However, as time went on, more workers embraced the new norm of conducting business in the comfort of their homes, and by June 2022, many reported actually preferring it.

While companies have been trying to lure employees back into the office through hybrid work models— some have even threatened termination if they don't comply.

But now, according to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index, from October 2022 to January 2023, the percentage of those who reported working remotely jumped from 25% to 28%, while those who worked mostly onsite fell from 55% to 50%, according to the report.

Related: Why Remote Work Shouldn't Be Up for Debate

The slight uptick could signal that the downward trend for remote work could be reversing. However, it could be too early to tell if the reversal is merely a temporary deviation from the otherwise switch to onsite and hybrid work that has been increasing in the past few months or if remote work will continue to prevail in the long run.

Additionally, the return to remote work could also be a product of many companies entering a money-saving mode as recession fears continue to loom amid rising layoffs — with big tech companies like Twitter facing eviction and lawsuits regarding a failure to pay rent at some offices.

Either way, the ratio between remote, hybrid, and onsite work maybe continue to be a mixed bag for the time being.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

Editorial Assistant

Madeline Garfinkle is an Editorial Assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Remote Workers Remote Workforce Hybrid workforce Return To The Offices

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all

By Entrepreneur Store

Social Media

Want To Go Viral? Create Something That Evokes This Feeling

You know it when you see it, and you don't have to be a comedic genius to make it work for you.

By Jason Feifer

Business News

Google Exec Warns of AI Chatbot 'Hallucinations.' What Is That Supposed to Mean?

Prabhakar Raghavan cautions that generative AI such as ChatGPT can be convincing but incorrect.

By Jonathan Small

Making a Change

3 Ways to Rewire Your Brain to Make More Money

Too many high-performing individuals make less than they should. This is how to train your brain to reach true earning potential.

By Randy Garn

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

By Entrepreneur Staff