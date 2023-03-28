New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that many employees are returning to the office.

As the pandemic wanes down and most companies are settling into their new norms, many workers have gone back to the physical office, either on a hybrid or full-time schedule.

And according to a new report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of workers in the U.S. that have left the days of remote work behind is on the rise.

Data from August 1 to September 2022 shows that a staggering 72.5% of private-sector companies had "little to no" remote workers during that time period. Businesses that cited having "some" remote workers was 16.4%.

Of these same businesses, only 11.1% had employees working remotely 100% of the time.

About a year prior, from July to September 2021, 60.1% of businesses reported having "little to no" remote workers, while 10.3% of those same businesses had full-time remote workers.

Among the industries with the highest percentages of remote workers were Information (42.2%) and professional and business services (25.0%).

Both industries are a part of the tech sector, which has been hit particularly hard in recent months by mass layoffs, and forced companies to turn back to in-person work to evaluate which positions and jobs are necessary for success.

One such company is Twitter, which has notoriously been back to a full-time in-person model since Elon Musk purchased the social media platform and demanded workers adapt to his "hardcore" plan for the company.

Last week, Musk sent a mass email to employees at 2:30 a.m. reminding them to come to the office every day and that the rule was "not optional."