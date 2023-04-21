Restauranteur Barbara Lynch Accused of Workplace Abuse

In a statement to Entrepreneur, Lynch said she is a "creature of the alcohol-steeped restaurant industry" and said she is a "hard-charging boss." She denied the allegations of abuse.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

Marla Aufmuth | Getty Images
Barbara Lynch holds her memoir,

Throughout her 25-year career, Barbara Lynch earned critical acclaim as a chef and leader in the restaurant industry — earning accolades such as Outstanding Restaurateur in 2013 from the James Beard Foundation and one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2017.

But now, almost two dozen former employees have come forward will complaints of physical and sexual abuse. Investigations from The New York Times and the Boston Globe allege the workplace abuse spanned decades.

Lynch's origin story of overcoming poverty in South Boston and pushing against sexism as a female line cook made her a role model in the restaurant world and beyond. To date, Lynch has launched eight restaurant concepts in the Boston-area through her restaurant group, The Barbara Lynch Collective, and published a memoir, Out of Line, in 2017.

Related: These Are the 4 Most Toxic People You'll Find in the Workplace — And How To Handle Them

One of the accusers, Michaela Horan, was a manager at Lynch's The Butcher Shop from 2018 to 2021. She told the NYT when Lynch consumed alcohol, she'd act erratically — and do things like send out improperly cooked chicken and threaten staff members.

Horan also alleges that Lynch once physically dragged her from behind the bar.

"I just feel like the behavior in the industry has to end, and she is at the forefront of it," Horan told the Boston Globe.

Oscar Simoza, former head bartender of Lynch's craft-cocktail bar, Drink, alleged to the outlet that the high profile restauranter would grab workers inappropriately as she pushed her way through the crowded bar.

In a statement to Entrepreneur, Lynch said she is a "creature of the alcohol-steeped restaurant industry" and said she is a "hard-charging boss." She denied the allegations of abuse.

"The fantastical accusations surfacing now — that employees working side-by-side with me on the same shifts did not see — seem designed to 'take me down' and lump me in with peers accused of behavior that is absolutely criminal," she said in the statement.

Related: Here's What's Going On With the Boy Scouts After Decades of Sexual Abuse Allegations
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Hospitality Restaurant Business Toxic Workplace

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Man Sues Netflix For $1 Million After Seeing His Photo in a Documentary Describing a 'Stone Cold Killer'

Taylor Hazlewood claims that Netflix used one of his Instagram photos during a scene in "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

By Emily Rella

Leadership

The Surprising Reason Behind Why Many Leaders Are Forcing Employees Back to The Office

A recent poll of more than 150 U.S. CEOs reveals a startling reason why many companies are enforcing a return to the office.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Starting a Business

Exploring the Intricate Interplay of Education, Income and Entrepreneurial Success

Let's discuss the relationship between education and income, the likelihood of running a successful business while educated and the correlation between IQ and education level.

By Hanna Shanar

Business News

Nursing School Operators in Florida Face 20 Years in Prison For Selling Thousands of Fake Diplomas To Students

Prosecutors on the case say it was a multimillion-dollar scheme enacted by a network of over two dozen nursing school professionals.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Snapchat Is Joining the AI Revolution. Here's What You Need to Know About Snapchat's 'My AI'

After introducing My AI to only Snapchat+ subscribers in February, the AI-powered chatbot has sent 2 million messages per day.

By Sam Silverman

Growing a Business

How to Boost Revenue Per Employee By Leveraging This Effective Strategy

Let's discuss the significance of revenue per employee (RPE) in Big Tech and the potential of nearshore IT staff augmentation as a strategic lever for bolstering RPE and catalyzing growth.

By Lonnie McRorey