Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit to Go Public Satellite-launching startup Virgin Orbit is set to go public later this year with a reverse merger.

By Emily Rella

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Satellite-launching startup Virgin Orbit is set to go public later this year with a reverse merger.

The deal with SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corp. II will value the Richard Branson-founded company at $3.2 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Virgin Orbit will retain its name and be listed on the NASDAQ under VORB.

According to a Monday release from the company, on closing, the combined company will get up to $483 million in cash proceeds, including up to $383 million of cash held in NextGen's trust account. There will also be a $100 million fully committed PIPE.

Related: Richard Branson's $300 Million Stake Dump Torpedoes Virgin Galactic Shares

Branson said in a statement, "The Virgin Orbit team has proven its ability to create new ideas, new approaches, and new capabilities. They are building on the incredible foundation of their rapid transition into successful commercial launch operations to find new ways to solve big problems that uplift our customers' amazing ideas, again and again. I'm very excited we are taking Virgin Orbit public, with the support of our partners at NextGen and our other wonderful investors. It's another milestone for empowering all of those working today to build space technology that will positively change the world."

The existing shareholder base for Virgin Orbit is made up of Branson's Virgin Group, Mubadala Investment Company and management and employees. Existing shareholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company and are expected to retain about 85% of the combined company, as long as NextGen's shareholders have no redemptions. NextGen's public shareholders will own about 10% of the combined company. PIPE investors and the SPAC sponsor will own 3% and 2%, respectively.

Related: 3 Lessons We Should Learn From the Space-Bound Billionaires

In their own statement, NextGen co-founders George Mattson and Greg Summe said, "We are delighted that our search for a great company, with strong organic growth in a large and growing market, disruptive technology and a world class management team has led to our partnership with Virgin Orbit. The space economy is developing rapidly and Virgin Orbit is well positioned to benefit through its ability to competitively launch at any time, from any place on Earth, to any orbit and inclination. This is a truly unique and differentiating capability."

They added that they've worked with Branson and his Virgin Group before, including on Virgin Galactic, and are looking forward to the new merger.

Emily Rella

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

McKinsey Is Using AI to Create PowerPoints and Take Over Junior Employee Tasks: 'Technology Could Do That'

Over 75% of McKinsey employees now use the internal AI tool Lilli, which safely handles confidential information.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Culture

I Scaled a 500-Person Company on Hustle — But Wellness Made It Sustainable (and More Profitable)

This CEO's mindset shift reveals how daily wellness habits can fuel better leadership, stronger teams and lasting business growth.

By Victoria Repa
Business News

'Building It Ourselves': Morgan Stanley Created an AI Tool to Fix the Most Annoying Part of Coding. Here's How It Works.

Morgan Stanley first introduced the AI tool in January, and it has since saved developers 280,000 hours of work.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

I've Been Studying Ultra-Successful Businesspeople for Over 30 Years. Here's What Truly Sets Them Apart.

Here's a look at the qualities that set billionaires apart from regular entrepreneurs, including relentless drive, emotional intelligence and a strong tolerance for risk.

By Oleg Boiko
Business News

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says AI Agents Are Like a Team of 'Junior Employees'

AI is already replacing entry-level hiring at some Big Tech companies.

By Sherin Shibu