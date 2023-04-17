Shaq Served in FTX Lawsuit After Allegedly 'Hiding' For Months: 'His Home Video Cameras Recorded Our Service'

Shaq was allegedly dodging legal officials before finally being served.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

Prince Williams | Getty Images
Shaquille O'Neal in November 2022.

Basketball legend and businessman Shaquille O'Neal was served legal documents on Sunday in the FTX lawsuit, after allegedly dodging the paperwork for months. The lawsuit is targeting FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and the company's celebrity endorsers for defrauding investors.

Adam Moskowitz, co-counsel for investors on the FTX class action suit and partner at Moskowitz Law Firm, said that Shaq was "hiding and driving away from our process servers for the past three months," per Coindesk.

"Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served @SHAQ outside his house," the Moskowitz Law Firm tweeted. "His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit."

Prior to the update on Sunday evening, Moskowitz Law Firm tweeted at Shaq on April 13th saying that "all other FTX celebrities have agreed to receive their complaints," and called on the NBA Hall of Famer to have "courtesy and honor" in allowing the lawyers to deliver the papers.

The FTX class action lawsuit claims Bankman-Fried and other public figures defrauded investors by promoting the cryptocurrency in what ultimately was a "Ponzi scheme," per court documents. Other celebrities implicated in the lawsuit are Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Stephen Curry, and Kevin O'Leary.

Related: 'I Was Blindsided': Gisele Bündchen Breaks Silence on FTX Collapse

"A lot of people think I'm involved, but I was just a paid spokesperson for a commercial," O'Neal told CNBC in December.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Shaquille O'Neal Cryptocurrency Lawsuits FTX

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

Corrupt CEO Dennis Kozlowski and His Infamous $6,000 Shower Curtain

Take a deep dive into the amazingly greedy life of the former Tyco CEO on the new episode of 'Dirty Money.'

By Dan Bova

Leadership

Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day

Micro-habits are the antidote to a chaotic world, offering a pathway to sustainable change.

By Bradley Hook

Business News

Report: In-Office Workers Spend More Time On This Important Job Feature Than Remote Workers

In-office workers surveyed spent 40 minutes more weekly (on average) mentoring others than remote employees.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says There Is a Need For Governmental Regulation of AI: 'There Has To Be Consequences'

In an interview with "60 Minutes," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said AI is the most "profound technology humanity is working on — more profound than fire or electricity."

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

'We Would Never Keep You Waiting': Netflix Slammed For Failed 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Livestream

The live reunion special for "Love is Blind" Season 4 was supposed to stream at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday.

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

4 Simple Goal-Setting Techniques That Will Help Your Small Business Reach New Levels of Success

While many business owners set goals, too often those goals provide no clarity and no inspiration. Here are four simple ways to set goals to help get your business reach new levels of success by end of the month!

By John Kyle