Should you put cold ketchup on your hot dog this Fourth of July? If you want the highest quality Heinz on your dog, then the company says the correct answer is yes.

It's true, the long debate fought for decades amongst those with strong opinions about condiments is finally over. Heinz's official Twitter account unequivocally says that ketchup should be stored in the fridge, and, by the looks of a poll they ran, most ketchup users agree.

Where do you keep yours? It has to be… in the fridge! — Heinz (@HeinzUK) June 28, 2023

But while 63% of the 13,178 voters were in line with refrigerating this food product, the warm ketchup crowd would not go quietly. "So yall like cold ketchup on hot food," wrote HOODFARMER, adding a barfing emoji to cement his stance.

Related: Bud Light Offers Rebate for July Fourth, Basically Free Beer

Ketchup historians will note that while the HOODFARMERs of the world might be shocked at this news, Heinz has held this belief since as far back as 2017. When Joseff D tweeted: "@HeinzKetchup_US Where do you keep your ketchup?" the brand replied, "Because of its natural acidity, Heinz® Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality."

Because of its natural acidity, Heinz® Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality. — Heinz US (@HeinzTweets) October 11, 2017

Whether you are in the refrigerator camp or the sort-of warm camp, we hope you enjoy any and all grub you consume and have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

Related: Kraft Heinz Rolls Out Sauce Machine With 200 Different Options