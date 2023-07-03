Heinz Finally Answers Whether Ketchup Should Be Stored in the Fridge (or Not) The company's Twitter account started a tomato storm on this long-debated issue for July Fourth.

By Dan Bova

JJava Designs | Shuttersock

Should you put cold ketchup on your hot dog this Fourth of July? If you want the highest quality Heinz on your dog, then the company says the correct answer is yes.

It's true, the long debate fought for decades amongst those with strong opinions about condiments is finally over. Heinz's official Twitter account unequivocally says that ketchup should be stored in the fridge, and, by the looks of a poll they ran, most ketchup users agree.

But while 63% of the 13,178 voters were in line with refrigerating this food product, the warm ketchup crowd would not go quietly. "So yall like cold ketchup on hot food," wrote HOODFARMER, adding a barfing emoji to cement his stance.

Related: Bud Light Offers Rebate for July Fourth, Basically Free Beer

Ketchup historians will note that while the HOODFARMERs of the world might be shocked at this news, Heinz has held this belief since as far back as 2017. When Joseff D tweeted: "@HeinzKetchup_US Where do you keep your ketchup?" the brand replied, "Because of its natural acidity, Heinz® Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality."

Whether you are in the refrigerator camp or the sort-of warm camp, we hope you enjoy any and all grub you consume and have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

Related: Kraft Heinz Rolls Out Sauce Machine With 200 Different Options

Wavy Line
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his latest humor books for kids, including Wendell the Werewolf, Road & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, and The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff.

Editor's Pick

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now
'Focus Is Just as Important as Passion': How to Avoid Entrepreneurial Deficit Disorder in Franchising
Lock
Kevin O'Leary Recommends This 6-Step Strategy for Making Money on Social Media
Lock
This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.

Related Topics

News and Trends Lifestyle Food

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

How to Measure Franchise Success With Your Income Statement

When you master the income statement, you'll be well on your way to running a profitable business.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Guard Against Phishing Schemes With This Low-Cost VPN

Get a Lifetime VPN for your business at a low cost before Prime Day.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Solutions

Don't Delay, This Lifetime Software Bundle Is Here for a Low Price Before Prime Day

Get a lifetime of Microsoft Office, Windows 11 Pro, and a 1TB Cloud Backup for $79.97 before Prime Day.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

3 Key Lessons Business Founders Can Learn From Our Founding Fathers This Independence Day

A great founder's story is about the people, the risks they took and their reasons. Just ask our founding fathers.

By Gene Marks
Science & Technology

Can Humans Trust AI For Language Translation?

AI technology has emerged as a transformative force, revolutionizing almost every industry. However, the question remains: can global businesses fully rely on AI for translation?

By Nikita Agarwal