The cakes come in two flavors with Ronald McDonald printed on the top.

Secret menu items at major fast food chains rarely stay a "secret" for long, but one sugary option at the Golden Arches has the internet in shock.

While McDonald's has no shortage of cult-favorite desserts — like its famed handheld pies or iconic McFlurries — thousands of social media users on TikTok were flabbergasted to find out that the fast-food titan also sells … sheet cake?

In a clip that's been viewed over 322,000 times, a TikToker named Ellie films herself visiting a McDonald's drive-thru and ordering a sheet cake, surprised to find that the store she visited does in fact have them in stock.

"They're so good," the employee says enthusiastically in response to her order.

@catsandchrist I give it a solid 6/10 for flavor and 10000000/10 for decoration. ♬ Funny Background - Stefani

She then unboxes the confection for viewers to find a standard-sized cake with vanilla frosting and a design of Ronald McDonald printed on the top. The TikToker then gifts the cake to her friend as a surprise before they cut it up and devour it.

Naturally, McDonald's customers were confused.

"McDonald's has cake?? I feel like I'm in a parallel timeline or something," one person joked.

"Wait.... these still exist?!? I remember these from birthday parties as a kid and had no idea they still existed," another said.

A second video by a TikToker named Kayleigh Weeks claims that the sheet cakes cost $9 in a clip that's been viewed over 5 million times.

"We have them," one alleged McDonald's employee offered. "We don't have a button to sell them though..? So idk why. We have them for employee birthdays sometimes lol."

McDonald's did not initially respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment but told Today that "occasionally, restaurants decide to let customers purchase the cakes, but they're not on the official menu, and you won't find them at all locations."

Related: Costco Hilariously Messes Up Birthday Cake Design: 'This Should Be Framed'

However, a search result on McDonald's website reveals two cake flavors -- a Ronald Birthday Cake Chocolate and Ronald Birthday Cake White. Each cake is 300 calories per serving.