You can even buy the "ludicrously capacious" Burberry bag.

"Succession" fans who have dreamed of stepping into new CEO Tom Wambsgans' designer shoes now literally can — for a price.

Everything from Kendall Roy's Zippo lighter to Wambsgan's "prison consultation binder" is up for grabs at Heritage Auction's HBO Succession sale. Interested buyers can preview the 236 items available and bid now. The auction ends January 13.

Clothing options include plenty of "quiet luxury" items, including men's and women's designer suits and shoes from brands such as Giorgio Armani, Lanvin, Dries Van Noten, Theory, Saks Fifth Avenue, and more. Some pieces only have bids of $4 so far.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker's Iconic 'Sex and the City' Tutu Was Found in a Bin for $5 — Now It Could Fetch 2,000 Times That at Auction

There's custom jewelry worn by Gerri, desk decor from the offices of Logan and Roman, and company ID badges on offer. You can even buy Kendall Roy's wallet, complete with his credit cards and a driver's license.

One of the most memorable fashion items from the final season, the "ludicrously capacious" Burberry bag, is also up for auction (bidding is currently around $700 for the bag, which is $3000 new).

Earlier this month, "Succession" was nominated for nine Golden Globes, which airs on January 7. The cult-favorite show was also nominated for 27 Emmy Awards, airing January 15.

"Succession" ended in May 2023 after four seasons.

RELATED: From Trading Baseball Cards to $300 Million in Sports Memorabilia Sales, Ken Goldin Is the 'King of Collectibles' on Netflix