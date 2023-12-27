'Succession' Props Are Up for Auction, Including Designer Clothing, Office Decor, Artwork, and ID Cards You can even buy the "ludicrously capacious" Burberry bag.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin at the season 4 premiere of
Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety | Getty Images

"Succession" fans who have dreamed of stepping into new CEO Tom Wambsgans' designer shoes now literally can — for a price.

Everything from Kendall Roy's Zippo lighter to Wambsgan's "prison consultation binder" is up for grabs at Heritage Auction's HBO Succession sale. Interested buyers can preview the 236 items available and bid now. The auction ends January 13.

Clothing options include plenty of "quiet luxury" items, including men's and women's designer suits and shoes from brands such as Giorgio Armani, Lanvin, Dries Van Noten, Theory, Saks Fifth Avenue, and more. Some pieces only have bids of $4 so far.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker's Iconic 'Sex and the City' Tutu Was Found in a Bin for $5 — Now It Could Fetch 2,000 Times That at Auction

There's custom jewelry worn by Gerri, desk decor from the offices of Logan and Roman, and company ID badges on offer. You can even buy Kendall Roy's wallet, complete with his credit cards and a driver's license.

One of the most memorable fashion items from the final season, the "ludicrously capacious" Burberry bag, is also up for auction (bidding is currently around $700 for the bag, which is $3000 new).

Earlier this month, "Succession" was nominated for nine Golden Globes, which airs on January 7. The cult-favorite show was also nominated for 27 Emmy Awards, airing January 15.

"Succession" ended in May 2023 after four seasons.

RELATED: From Trading Baseball Cards to $300 Million in Sports Memorabilia Sales, Ken Goldin Is the 'King of Collectibles' on Netflix
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Auction HBO

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

Transcribe Audio or Take Notes Easier With This AI Text & Speech Toolkit, Just $29.97

A Jott Pro AI license regularly costs $199.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Authorities Didn't Find the Remains of a Missing Man for Over 10 Years — But a YouTuber Just Solved the Mystery

Human remains were found in connection to the disappearance of Donald Erwin, who went missing in 2013.

By Amanda Breen
Branding

How to Promote Your Book Through Podcast Interviews and Guest Posts

Podcast interviews and guest blog posts offer effective book promotion opportunities by allowing authors to connect with niche, invested audiences.

By Vikrant Shaurya
Business News

An Instagram Famous Bridge in Los Angeles Has Gone Dark — Due to Copper Thieves

The 6th Street Bridge is a $588 million project known as the "Ribbon of Light."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

What Taylor Swift, Mark Cuban and Michael Jordan Can Teach Us About Embracing Failure

Failure is not a four-letter word; it's a stepping stone to success

By Craig Kielburger
Marketing

8 Pitfalls Small Businesses Must Avoid When It Comes to Marketing Themselves

Small business owners everywhere, take note: Navigating the digital world requires more than just posting content and waiting for magic to happen. Here are the top eight blunders that could be stifling your efforts to capitalize on your marketing technique.

By Thomas Helfrich