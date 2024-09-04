Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Document Circulating on the Internet Claims Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have a Breakup PR Plan. Here's Why That's Smart Business. Does the superstar couple have a crisis management plan in place?

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • A document circulating on social media details a PR plan for a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce break up.
  • The PR company listed on the document says it is a forgery.

The Daily Mail reports that a document allegedly created by Los Angeles-based PR firm Full Scope details an exact date that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will break up, and gives an action plan on how to deal with a presumed media frenzy.

The supposed paperwork states that the date for the announcement is September 28 and that three days later, a statement will be released to major outlets "to ensure broad coverage." The Daily Mail analysis of this document reveals phrases that could be included in the statement like, "Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time." It also includes the phrase, "They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best."

Related: Taylor Swift Is Drawing Up Plays for the Kansas City Chiefs

The PR firm Full Scope responded to the documents, stating they are "entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency." They went on to say that they are pursuing legal action. "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."

As of now, neither Swift nor Kelce have made a public response about the documents. Whether or not it is true, having a PR plan to get ahead of bad news is not out of the norm for public personalities and business leaders. In fact, it is greatly encouraged. Getting ahead of a problem to control the narrative is a tried and true method for crisis management experts.

"No one is perfect, so when bad things happen and your company messes up, it's best to tackle the issue head-on," writes Scott Keever for Entrepreneur. "Taking ownership shows customers and potential clients that your business is responsible and trustworthy."

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

