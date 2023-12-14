At least six people have died following the devastating tornadoes that hit Tennessee on December 9.

Taylor Swift's philanthropy era seems to be a lifelong passion — and her latest donation will go towards helping those affected by the devastating tornadoes that hit Tennessee on December 9.

Swift, a Pennsylvania native who started her career after moving to Hendersonville, Tennessee in 2003, made a $1 million donation to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee on Monday.

The funds will go towards helping recovery efforts both in the short- and long-term for the communities affected by the disaster, including temporary housing, cleaning efforts, food and water, and financial assistance.

Related: A Taylor Swift-Inspired Side Hustle Is Making People Thousands

"The Swifts found their original Tennessee home in Hendersonville and Sumner County and remain deeply committed to its continued well-being," Hal Cato, CEO of Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, explained in a statement to Variety. "Taylor's incredibly generous gift sends a message to her hometown and the communities around it that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event."

A mobile home park where three died is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023, in Madison, Tennessee (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

At least six people have been reported dead since last weekend's storms when two tornadoes swept through the state, affecting suburbs near Nashville and the Northwest region of Clarksville. Tens of thousands of others were left without power and damage to their homes.

The tornadoes were estimated to have hit peak winds of 125 and 150 mph, respectively.

Swift attended Hendersonville High School for two years before transferring to Aaron Academy after her sophomore year.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The move gave Swift access to Nashville and Music Row, where her career roots began.

Related: Taylor Swift Gave Tour Staff $100,000 Bonuses Totaling $55M

Swift's philanthropic efforts this year while on Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour have been applauded, most notably when she gave bonuses to all the production truck drivers and crew on the first U.S. leg of her tour totaling over $55 million.

Swift's net worth is an estimated $1.1 billion following the mass success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film.