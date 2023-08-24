'I Was Doing My Job': Security Guard Fired After Videos of Him Singing at Taylor Swift Concert Go Viral Calvin Denker was employed by Best Crowd Management as a security guard for the Eras Tour in Minneapolis.

By Emily Rella

One security guard was definitely in his Fearless Era after he went viral on social media for singing along with Taylor Swift during his Eras Tour side-stage gig at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

But what appeared to be a candid moment caught on film was quickly revealed to be a stunt that the man, Calvin Denker, had orchestrated himself by asking fans to take photos of him next to the singer — which subsequently got him fired from his position.

@anmaloney Security guard carried section A2! ? @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation #taylorswift #erastour #tstheerastour #minneapoliststheerastour ♬ original sound - Alisa Maloney

Footage of Denker went viral last month on TikTok after multiple users posted clips of him singing along to Swift's "Cruel Summer" during the show. Then, in a TikTok of his own, Denker explained that he had actually asked attendees in the pit to take the footage of him so that he could commemorate his experience.

"I was realizing how close Taylor Swift was getting to me, so I really wanted to get a photo to document it," he told viewers. "I handed out these little pieces of paper that said I wasn't allowed to have my phone out, but if Taylor Swift comes right behind me, please take a photo of me and text it to my number."

@calvindenker My security job for Taylor Swift #theerastour #taylorswift #minneapoliserastour #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Calvin Denker

But human resources wasn't amused. Denker revealed that he was fired by his employer, Best Crowd Management, on the grounds that the company does not permit employees to take photos with performers.

"The HR woman who called me wasn't able to articulate exactly what I did wrong because I didn't do anything beyond asking for photos, which is what happens at any other concert with the only exception being that I made sure I got any that I was included in," he said. "Every photo of me from that night was from behind the barricade like any other photo from a fan would be. I never took my own phone out."

@calvindenker Unexpected story time! #theerastour #taylorswift #minneapoliserastour @Taylor Nation @Taylor Swift ♬ original sound - Calvin Denker

Denker maintained that regardless of the fan photos and videos, he was still able to do his job, which is what he believes should hold the most weight.

"I made sure that Taylor Swift was safe and all the fans had a good time," he said. "As long as I was at that concert, I was doing my job."

Best Crowd Management did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Swift is currently in Mexico City through August 29 before she begins the South American leg of her tour.
