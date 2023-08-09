The structure is currently only available in China.

Elon Musk has moved and moseyed his way through the electric car industry, a behemoth social media platform, and even space.

Now it looks like he's tapping into another unexpected market — cat toys.

A bizarre listing on Tesla's China website shows a "Cybertruck Multifunctional Corrugated Cat Litter" — essentially a cat litter box made out of cardboard that looks like a mini Cybertruck. It has the Tesla logo and needs to be self-assembled.

A roughly translated version of the listing on the Chinese website says that the structure "has a futuristic shape, a semi-open cat litter, and thick corrugated paper embedded inside to meet the nature and daily needs of cats."

The Tesla "Cybertruck Multifunctional Corrugated Cat Litter" box (Tesla)

The cardboard structure is listed for 89 Yuan, roughly $12.34, and can hold up to 15 KG of weight (about 33 pounds).

Though the cat bed seems to come out of left field, Musk's love for cats is not, as he is the father to a white cat named Schrödinger.

Besides, the cat bed is just one of Tesla's many bizarre merchandise rollouts to hit the web.

In 2020, Musk sold a limited number of red Tesla short shorts that said 'S3XY' on the back about Tesla's Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y vehicles.

"Celebrate summer with Tesla Short Shorts. Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design," the description read at the time.

Last October, Musk rolled out a perfume called "Burnt Hair" via his infrastructure company, The Boring Company, for $100 a bottle.

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable," Musk Tweeted upon the launch. "Why did I even fight it for so long!?"

It's unclear if Tesla plans to make the cat beds available worldwide.

Tesla was down just over 13% in a one-year period as of Wednesday afternoon.