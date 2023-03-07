The Very Crazy Story of Crazy Eddie, the Electronics and Scamming Giant

On this episode of the 'Dirty Money' podcast, we close the circuit on a crooked discount electronics empire.

By Entrepreneur Staff

New York Daily News Archive | Getty Images

Anyone who grew up in the New York/New Jersey area in the '70s and '80s remembers Crazy Eddie. It was an electronics retail store chain that had the most memorable and obnoxious commercials ever.

So the guy in the commercial was just an actor, but there was a real Crazy Eddie — and he was way wilder than the TV spokesman. Behind the scenes and the screams, Eddie Antar never met a scam he didn't love and was a pathological liar.

On this episode of Dirty Money, co-hosts Jon Small and Dan Bova speak with Gary Weiss, author of Retail Gangster: The Insane, Real-Life Story of Crazy Eddie, to get all the details on the electronics giant's gigantic scams, which earned him the nicknamed "the Darth Vader of capitalism" by U.S. Attorney Michael Chertoff.

Hold onto your wallets, this is going to be a wild one!

