The housing market varies from state to state, and between prioritizing location, calculating taxes, and paying utilities, it can be difficult to discern which cities truly have the most affordable homes.

Still, people try.

Mortgage lender site Homebuyer.com recently published a new report on the 10 cheapest states to buy a home by tallying median home prices, household income, and estimated monthly mortgage payments. By assessing the median home price and average income, the homebuying site was able to calculate the percentage of income paid to the mortgage.

Here are the cheapest states to buy a home, according to their research:

1. Iowa

Median home price: $147,800

Median household income: $79,500

Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $702.22

Percentage of income to mortgage payment: 10.60%.

2. Indiana

Median home price: $141,700

Median household income: $73,300

Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $673.23

Percentage of income to mortgage payment: 11.02%

3. Ohio

Median home price: $145,700

Median household income: $75,300

Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $692.24

Percentage of income to mortgage payment: 11.03%

4. Nebraska

Median home price: $155,800

Median household income: $79,400

Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $740.22

Percentage of income to mortgage payment: 11.19%

5. Kansas

Median home price: $151,900

Median household income: $77,400

Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $721.70

Percentage of income to mortgage payment: 11.19%

6. Mississippi

Median home price: $119,000

Median household income: $60,000

Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $565.38

Percentage of income to mortgage payment: 11.31%

7. West Virginia

Median home price: $119,600

Median household income: $60,300

Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $568.23

Percentage of income to mortgage payment: 11.31%

8. Oklahoma

Median home price: $136,800

Median household income: $67,000

Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $649.95

Percentage of income to mortgage payment: 11.64%

9. Michigan

Median home price: $154,900

Median household income: $75,300

Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $735.95

Percentage of income to mortgage payment: 11.73%

10. Arkansas

Median home price: $127,800

Median household income: $60,700

Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $607.19

Percentage of income to mortgage payment: 12%