This Bot Will Argue With Your Internet Provider For You and Get You a Cheaper Bill
The DoNotPay ChatGBT bot is meant to negotiate bills on behalf of customers.
If you've ever dealt with a long customer service call to help fix your internet or phone service, chances are it was a grueling and unenjoyable experience — and one that sometimes ends with the customer service rep being on the other end of some choice words and a whole lot of anger.
Fortunately, a third-party company named "DoNotPay" might be the solution to your woes (and possibly give those who work in customer service a break from angry consumers). A prototype example of the company's AI chatbot is going viral on Twitter after the company's CEO, Joshua Browder, showed the chatbot negotiating a Comcast bill in real-time.
In a screen recording that's been viewed over 460,000 times, the bot is connected with an Xfinity representative where it begins to talk about issues it's been having with services, mentioning specific dates and times marking the disruptions.
It then goes on to mention multiple lawsuits that customers have filed against the company and threatens to take legal action should the service issues not be resolved.
Here it is! The first ever Comcast bill negotiated 100% with A.I and LLMs.— Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) December 12, 2022
Our @DoNotPay ChatGPT bot talks to Comcast Chat to save one of our engineers $120 a year on their Internet bill.
Will be publicly available soon and work on online forms, chat and email. pic.twitter.com/eehdQ5OXrl
"I would like you to negotiate a better rate on my current plan without compromising any services or benefits associated with it," the bot tells the agent. "Otherwise I will switch providers immediately."
The conversation continues, with the bot being able to verify pieces of information about the customer such as full name, address, and current plan.
The result? A new plan for $10 per month cheaper which Bowder proudly explained would save the customer up to $120 per year.
The language and syntax of the bot's speech are definitely, well, robotic, but it got the job done efficiently.
"The AI just exaggerated the Internet outages, similar to how a customer would," he explained. "The AI is also a bit too polite, replying back to everything. But it was enough to get a discount."
The bot will be "publicly available soon" and will be able to be used for chat features (like the now-viral video) as well as for writing emails and filling in online forms.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
'No One Believed' This Black Founder Was the Owner of a Liquor Brand in 2012. He Launched to Great Acclaim — Then Lost It All. Here's How He Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Comeback.
-
Inspired by Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Here Are 10 Marketing Tactics That Will Help You Make the Most of Big Changes to Your Company
-
These Brothers Transformed a High School Project Into the Largest Online Soccer Retailer of All Time. Here's What the World Cup Means for Business Now.
-
'I Just Lost All My Life Savings': Michigan Woman Lost $15,000 in Facebook Marketplace Car Scam
-
This Founder Was Dismayed by Food Waste in the Restaurant Industry, So She Started a Zero-Waste Grocery Line That Now Caters Events for Nike
-
Netflix's Secret Club Allows Members to Preview Content Before Anyone Else — But There's a Catch
-
Franchising Could Be the Secret to Reaping the Rewards of a Down Economy. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.