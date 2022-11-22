Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mission Impossible movies involve lots of gunfire and explosions. But while filming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two in the United Kingdom, Tom Cruise is reportedly causing a different kind of problem — his choppers are so loud they're disrupting other productions shooting nearby.

Stalwart PBS series Call the Midwife — which stars Jenny Agutter as a nun named Sister Julienne and is set in the 1950s — is filming in the same area as Cruise's movie, and the actress and her costars have been forced into reshooting scenes due to the decidedly anachronistic sound of modern helicopters.

Joking to the Mirror, Agutter reportedly said, "Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we're shooting."

When asked if she'd tell the action star off, Agutter said, "In my habit! Imagine. 'Excuse me Tom, but look, we're trying to film. I don't know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!'"

As the title implies, there's a Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to hit theaters on July 14, 2023. Part Two will premiere just under a year later, on June 28, 2024. As long as there are no angry fake nuns to slow filming down with noise complaints.