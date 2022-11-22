As the controversy surrounding Elon Musk's decision to let previously banned Twitter users back on the platform continues to grow, many are taking notice of businesses and people of influence who seem to be exiting the platform or taking a stand against Musk's decisions.

On Tuesday morning, many were quick to notice that the official Twitter account for Apple didn't have any Tweets posted on its feed, and then "Apple" began to quickly trend amid eagle-eyed Twitter users sharing their findings.

And though it appeared as though the tech giant had willingly deleted all of its Tweets (amid rumors that Apple was in talks of pulling Twitter from the App Store altogether) Twitter users may be surprised to find out that Apple, in fact, has never actually ever Tweeted from that account.

Apple just deleted all its tweets and are considering removing Twitter from the App Store.



Apple hates free speech. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) November 22, 2022

Why did Apple (@apple) just delete all their tweets? — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) November 22, 2022

Apple's official account, under the handle @Apple, was created in 2016 as a way for the company to run sponsored ads and Tweets via the social media platform. The account currently has 8.78 million followers and is following zero accounts back.

The company primarily uses CEO Tim Cook's Twitter account as a mouthpiece for general product and company announcements even though Apple will still use multiple sub-accounts for specific product news, like @AppleMusic and @AppleTV.

The departure from Twitter by Apple Fellow and head of the App Store, Phil Schiller, only added fuel to the fire, though it is unclear whether Schiller permanently deleted his account or temporally deactivated it for 30 days. Schiller's account was reportedly active for an impressive 14 years and he was known to be an active representative for the company on Twitter.

Wow... Phil Schiller deactivated his Twitter account. Phil is responsible for the Apple App Store and Apple Events. If Apple pulls Twitter from the App Store, Twitter is done. pic.twitter.com/CaHtXWWpCG — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) November 21, 2022

JUST IN Head of Apple's App Store, Phil Schiller, has deleted his Twitter account pic.twitter.com/bIPlZ7PjgV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 21, 2022

Schiller's account going dark on the platform marks the first high-profile Apple employee to leave Twitter following Musk's takeover.

Still, it is unlikely the company will follow. In a recent interview with CBS Mornings Cook said that he's optimistic about the future of the social media platform under Musk.

"They say that they're going to continue to moderate, and so I count on them to do that because I don't think anybody really wants hate speech on their platform," he said.

Apple was down just over 7% in a one-year period as of Tuesday afternoon.