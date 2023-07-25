The company said they will give customers a full refund.

Trader Joe's is recalling two types of cookies because they "may contain rocks."

In a statement released on Friday, the supermarket chain said it is recalling its Almond Windmill Cookies with sell-by dates of Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 and its Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies with sell-by dates of Oct. 17 through Oct. 21.

The grocer is offering customers a full refund for the products and is reminding customers not to eat the possibly tainted cookies, which have been removed from the sales floor and the remaining inventory has been destroyed.

Image credit: Courtesy of Trader Joe's Although Trader Joe's didn't offer further details on how the contamination occurred, people took to X, formally known as Twitter, to question the mishap. Just saw on the news that a batch of Trader Joes cookies was recalled because there may be rocks in them. ROCKS! How does that happen? — Tarah Price (@tarahtalk) July 25, 2023 The thing is, if Trader Joes was actually selling them as Almond Cookies with Rocks they'd be a huge hit.. talk about earthy-crunchy. — johnez (@johnez_ltc) July 24, 2023

