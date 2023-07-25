Trader Joe's Is Recalling Cookies Because They May Contain Rocks The company said they will give customers a full refund.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Trader Joe's is recalling its Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies.
  • They are offering customers a full refund for the products.

Trader Joe's is recalling two types of cookies because they "may contain rocks."

In a statement released on Friday, the supermarket chain said it is recalling its Almond Windmill Cookies with sell-by dates of Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 and its Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies with sell-by dates of Oct. 17 through Oct. 21.

The grocer is offering customers a full refund for the products and is reminding customers not to eat the possibly tainted cookies, which have been removed from the sales floor and the remaining inventory has been destroyed.

Image credit: Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Although Trader Joe's didn't offer further details on how the contamination occurred, people took to X, formally known as Twitter, to question the mishap.

Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. 

