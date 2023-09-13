USA Today and the Tennessean are seeking cultural mavens for the new positions.

Some lucky music journalist is about to enter their Employed Era!

New job listings from USA Today and The Tennessean are looking for reporters to cover two of the biggest superstars in the world, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

The "Taylor Swift Reporter" will cover upcoming album releases and tour dates with a "Fearless" attitude toward going the extra mile, according to the job listing.

"Swift's fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy," the listing reads. "We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms. Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star's influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds."

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour in Mexico City, Mexico (Getty Images)

The company is looking for a "video-forward" journalist willing to travel internationally and "extensively," with an emphasis on an "inside view" of the next international leg of Swift's The Eras Tour and someone with a clearcut voice — without any bias towards or against Swift and her fanbase.

The job is fully remote and open to anyone living in the U.S., with the exception of those living in Alaska or Hawaii.

In order to apply, interested candidates can send a copy of their resume and links to relevant online samples of their work but most importantly, a video cover letter explaining why they're "The 1" for the gig.

If you think this job is perfect for you, you can "Speak Now" and apply here.

But, Swift isn't the only superstar who's getting a personal reporter. USA Today is also looking for a "Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Reporter" who will follow Beyoncé on the next leg of her RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR and future endeavors with a mindful look at her career and legacy thus far.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at SoFi Stadium (Getty Images)

"The international superstar and icon's impact is felt across generations. She has been a force in everything from how the country views race to how women think about their partners," the listing reads. "We are looking for an energetic and enterprising writer, capable of a text and video-forward approach, who can capture Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's effect not only on the many industries in which she operates, but also on society. "

The application process is the same as it is for Swift, and interested candidates can apply here to tell job posters why they're "Irreplaceable" as the only choice.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are both currently on world tours, with Swift slated to begin the South American leg of The Eras Tour in Argentina on November 9 and Knowles-Carter continuing her RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Thursday at Lumen Field in Seattle.