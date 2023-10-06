The couple's disagreement was caught on camera for their hit Netflix docuseries, "Beckham."

Beloved British couple Victoria and David Beckham have made a streaming splash thanks to the release of their new docuseries aptly titled "Beckham" on Netflix.

The series gives an inside look at the couple's history and relationship, but viewers can't get enough of one interaction between the pair that has since gone viral.

In the first episode, the two talk about how they "fancied" each other upon first meeting, something that Victoria credits to the couple coming from a "similar background."

"I think also we both come from families that work really hard," she told viewers. "Both of our parents worked really hard. We're very working class."

David Beckham calls out wife Victoria for saying she grew up 'working class' in new Netflix docuseries:



Upon hearing her answer, David peeks his head into the room where Victoria is sitting and says, "Be honest!"

"I am being honest," Victoria responded before David asked her: "What car did your dad drive you to school in?"

After a bit of back and forth, Victoria admitted defeat.

"OK, in the '80s my dad had a Rolls Royce," she said, before David quipped back with "Thank you!" and left the room.

"Investigative journalism isn't dead," one viewer joked on X.

"This is truly one of the only times it is acceptable to not back your wife up," another said.

Victoria rose to fame as Posh Spice in the '90s and '00s with the global girl group, the Spice Girls, a name she wore with pride.

According to Distractify, Beckham's father, Anthony Adams, was an electronics engineer and her mother Jacqueline was an insurance clerk and hairdresser.

Her parents opened a wholesale electronics business that was wildly successful, which helped the family come into wealth.

David and Victoria share four kids together — Brooklyn (24), Romeo (21), Cruz (18) and Harper (12).

According to London's Sunday Times "Rich List of 2023," Victoria and David have an estimated cumulative net worth of $514 million.