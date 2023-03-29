Horrifying Video of Car Flipping Through Air Caught On Tesla Dashboard Camera

The clip has now gone viral on Twitter with over 17.5 million views.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

A horrifying car crash was caught on camera after a Tesla driver watched back the footage that was automatically recorded on his vehicle's dashboard camera.

Driver Anoop Khatra posted a video to Twitter on Friday that has since been viewed over 17.5 million times of the unbelievable accident in which the car in front of him hits a rogue tire on the highway and begins to flip in full rotation in mid-air.

Related: Engineer: Tesla Self-Driving Demo Video Was Staged

"Witnessed and recorded the most INSANE car crash yesterday, you can see Autopilot also swerve and avoid the rouge tire for me," he wrote alongside the video, nodding to the Tesla's Autopilot feature that will automatically move the car out of the way of oncoming obstacles.

According to local outlet KTLA, the accident occurred on California State Route 118 in Chatsworth on March 23.

In the clip, the front left tire of a pickup truck in the center lane can be seen detaching before rolling in front of a black Kia Soul. As the pickup truck begins to skid, the Kia goes flying and fully rotates in the air before barreling down.

According to Fox 6, the LAPD maintained that no major injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.

Tesla customers, like Khatra, are confident that the electric car's Autopilot function will act accordingly in times of imminent danger or a potential collision.

Yet questions have been raised about how reliable the software is.

In January, a Tesla engineer and director for the Autopilot software testified in court that a demo video displaying the feature from 2016 was doctored and not a factual representation of Tesla's self-driving and automatic capabilities at the time.

Tesla was down just over 47% in a one-year period as of Wednesday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends Tesla

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all
Green Entrepreneur

Astronomers Just Discovered a 'Supermassive' Black Hole. 'Hard to Comprehend How Big This Thing Is.'

Scientists at Durham University say the black hole is 30 billion times the size of the sun.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Report: Amazon, Jeff Bezos Eyeing Purchase of AMC Theaters

AMC operates 600 theaters across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

By Emily Rella

Science & Technology

Digital Transformation Is a Must. Here's How the Voice of the Customer Should Help Drive It.

Digital transformation will help your organization survive, but to get it, you need to listen.

By Jonathan Levitt

Business Culture

How to Unlock Your Team's True Potential by Creating a Team of Leaders

A team of leaders is crucial for your business to stay ahead of the curve and out-think your competition.

By Dionne Van Zyl

Business News

An 81-Year-Old Morning Radio Host Says He Was Fired After Working at the Station For More Than 30 Years

Jack Harris's show ran weekdays from 5 - 7 a.m on NewsRadio 970 WFLA in Tampa, Florida.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Amanda Breen