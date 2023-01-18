Engineer: Tesla Self-Driving Demo Video Was Staged
Footage of a Tesla automatically stopping at a red light was allegedly faked in the 2016 video.
Tesla's Autopilot has never really been the super feature users were promised, and full self-driving mode (FSD) was controversial long before it was introduced. Now, to make things worse for the leading EV manufacturer, a Tesla engineer has testified that a 2016 demo video of the car's self-driving and self-parking functions was a work of fiction.
Per Reuters, Ashok Elluswamy — software director for Tesla's Autopilot — admitted in a statement that the video was counterfeit. The admission seemed to affirm a New York Times report from 2021, in which anonymous Tesla workers admitted the route taken by the car in the video had been programmed in advance, and the vehicle even had an accident during filming.
As reported by Reuters, Elluswamy's deposition marks the first time a Tesla exec has acknowledged or even detailed just how the video was fabricated.
Elluswamy said the demo was created after Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked the Autopilot team to design a "demonstration of the system's capabilities." However, he claimed the video did not accurately represent Tesla's supposed self-driving capabilities at the time. Elluswamy's deposition was part of a suit brought by the family of Walter Huang, a software engineer who died in a Tesla accident in 2018.
Huang family attorney Andrew McDevitt told Reuters that Tesla was "obviously misleading" for presenting "that video without any disclaimer or asterisk."
Driving assistance software is pretty standard, but in recent years Tesla has been named in relation to several noteworthy accidents involving the feature. Now Reuters reports that the company finds itself on the wrong end of several legal actions related to Autopilot.
The feature is so contentious that California lawmakers enacted legislation preventing Tesla from advertising its cars as fully self-driving until the vehicles are truly capable of autonomous operation.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Are the Hottest Franchises to Watch in 2023
-
This One Question Will Make You a Better Thinker. Are You Asking It Already?
-
How the CEO of Zoom Room Is Leading the Way in Dog Training and Education
-
Before Pressing the Layoff Button, Leaders Need to Ask Themselves 1 Question — Then Do These 3 Things
-
3 Simple Strategies for Coping With Overwork Pressure
-
Taco Bell Uses This Little-Known Secret to Stay on Top Year After Year
-
Once a Skeptic, Elon Musk Now Embraces This Divisive Workplace Policy — and You Should, Too.