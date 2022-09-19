Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Video: Watch Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Service Live Stream

Watch as the royal family and world leaders pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

By

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service began at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT). Approximately 750,000 people are expected to make the trip to London.

The services will continue until around 2:30 p.m. EST.

