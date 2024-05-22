Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

He Picked Up a Lucky Penny In a Parking Lot. Moments Later, He Won $1 Million in the Lottery. Tim Clougherty was in for a surprise when he scratched off his $10,000-a-month winning lottery ticket.

By Emily Rella

If you find a coin on the ground heads up, it's long been considered good luck.

And for one Virginia man who found a lucky penny and then used it to scratch off a winning lottery ticket, it looks like the adage might be true.

Tim Clougherty of Accomack County, Virginia, purchased a lottery ticket on April 29, 2024, that offered the prize of $10,000 a month for 10 years when he noticed a penny in the parking lot of the Mini Mart.

When he arrived back home, Clougherty used the penny to scratch off the numbers on the ticket. When he did, he won the grand prize.

"It took a week to really start sinking in," Clougherty told lottery officials, per the Virginia lottery.

Instead of choosing the monthly payout, he took a lump sum in cash, which amounted to $1,028,000 before taxes.

The $10,000-a-month game first hit stands on January 2 and costs each player $20 per ticket to buy.

According to the Virginia lottery, the odds of winning the game's top prize is 1 in 612,000, with two of the top prizes still remaining.

Last year, a Virginia woman hit the $1 million jackpot lottery for the jackpot after already winning a $500,000 online prize earlier in the same week.

"I'm in shock!" Jennifer Minton told lottery officials about the win last November. "I'm in disbelief!"

The Virginia Lottery raised an estimated $867 million last year, all of which went to K-12 education in the state.
Emily Rella

