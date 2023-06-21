These Paint Colors Up Your Chances of a Higher Offer Price on Your Home, According to a New Zillow Study Home interiors painted in dark hues — especially in the kitchen, living room, and bedroom — were associated with higher offer prices than similar homes painted in pale neutrals and white.

By Madeline Garfinkle

ImageFlow | Shutterstock
Homes with grey kitchens tend to sell for nearly $2,500 more than those in white.

If you're selling your home and looking to spruce up the place before it hits the market, you might want to consider a new paint job.

According to a new report by real estate marketplace Zillow, certain paint colors coincide with higher offer prices, while some colors actually hinder a home's sale price.

The report studied over 4,700 recent and prospective home buyers, assigning them images of home interiors and front doors painted in one of 11 colors, after which the subjects scored the homes based on the likelihood of touring and the price they'd be willing to pay.

Dark grays in general were associated with higher offer prices than white in every single room studied in the report. Homes with a charcoal gray kitchen, for example, can sell for an estimated $2,512 more than similar homes, and dark gray (as opposed to pale neutrals) in the living room or bedroom can sell for about $1,755 more.

White, which may seem like a safe paint option, can actually hinder a home's sale price by $600, the report found.

Related: 8 Ways to Maximize Your Home's Sale Value

"Buyers have been exposed to dark gray spaces through home improvement TV shows and their social media feeds, but they're likely drawn to charcoal on a psychological level," said Mehnaz Khan, a color psychology specialist and interior designer in Albany, New York, in the report. "Gray is the color of retreat. As we come out of the pandemic and return to our hectic lives, buyers want home to be a refuge."

However, grey isn't an automatic money maker, and when utilized in one location of a house, it can actually hurt the home's sale price. The report found that homes with a mid-tone gray front door are sold for an estimated $3,365 less than similar homes.

Related: Get This Smart Color Sensor for Only $70 and Save Time on Home Improvement

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year
Embracing This Core Business Value Can Make the World a Better Place — And You More Money
Lock
Top 25 Side Hustles to Make Money During Summer 2023
This Key Tip Is the Secret to Successful Franchise Sales
Lock
Are Your Meetings Doomed? Here Are the 2 Things You Should Change According to an Engagement Expert.

Related Topics

Real Estate Home Improvement News and Trends Home buying

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Desperate to Get Employees Back Into the Office, Companies Experiment With New Tactics

Many Americans simply aren't interested in resuming a traditional 9-to-5.

By Amanda Breen
Resumes & Interviewing

Get an AI Resume Writer for Life for $40

Land that job with a little help from artificial intelligence.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

A Restaurant Owes More Than $100K for Hiring a Fake Priest to 'Get the Sins Out' and Force Workers to Fess Up to Workplace Misconduct

The fake priest allegedly asked employees if they had been late for work and stolen money from the restaurant.

By Sam Silverman
Starting a Business

How Finding Meaning Helped This Entrepreneur Monetize Her Brand in a Big Way

Learn how to get paid for who you are, not just what you do.

By Terry Rice
Living

7 Surefire Ways To Find A Work-Life Balance This Summer

Working hard is important as an entrepreneur, but so is taking time to feel present at the moment and having a little fun.

By Kelly Hyman
Business News

Two Billionaires Among the Missing on Tourist Submarine Exploring the Titanic

Hamish Harding and Shahzada Dawood were aboard a vessel that lost contact an hour and 45 minutes into its dive towards the Titanic wreck.

By Jonathan Small