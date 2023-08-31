Hurricane Idalia touched down right outside Orlando's Disney World, but the storm didn't stop the park from opening for business.

The Category 3 storm hit Florida's Big Bend around 8 a.m. yesterday, which is just a couple hours by car from the family-friendly park. Despite the inclement weather, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios remained open on Wednesday.

However, the storm did temporarily close down Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf. All three attractions were operational on Thursday.

Although the Magic Kingdom was up and running, Disney waived change and cancelation fees for those with check-in dates of Aug. 28 through Sept. 5 and offered guests currently at the resort to extend their stay until Aug. 31 to compensate for the weather, according to a statement from the park. Disney also offered 50% of a hotel stay for Florida residents who evaluated the storm and first responders.

Despite the offers, the park still garnered several patrons who appear to be unbothered by the rain, according to videos shared on social media. In several clips from park-goers, people can be seen enjoying the Magic Kingdom while wearing rain ponchos and stepping through wet conditions.

