Disney World Remained Open During Hurricane Idalia, Video Shows Patrons Enjoying the Park Despite Severe Weather The hurricane made landfall just hours away from Disney World.
Key Takeaways
- Disney waived cancelation fees for those who chose to vacate the park.
- Patrons still managed to enjoy the park despite the rainy conditions.
Hurricane Idalia touched down right outside Orlando's Disney World, but the storm didn't stop the park from opening for business.
The Category 3 storm hit Florida's Big Bend around 8 a.m. yesterday, which is just a couple hours by car from the family-friendly park. Despite the inclement weather, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios remained open on Wednesday.
However, the storm did temporarily close down Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf. All three attractions were operational on Thursday.
RELATED: 'The Actual Most Magical Place on Earth': Disney Employee Reveals Secret Discount Store Only Available to Disney Cast Members
Although the Magic Kingdom was up and running, Disney waived change and cancelation fees for those with check-in dates of Aug. 28 through Sept. 5 and offered guests currently at the resort to extend their stay until Aug. 31 to compensate for the weather, according to a statement from the park. Disney also offered 50% of a hotel stay for Florida residents who evaluated the storm and first responders.
Despite the offers, the park still garnered several patrons who appear to be unbothered by the rain, according to videos shared on social media. In several clips from park-goers, people can be seen enjoying the Magic Kingdom while wearing rain ponchos and stepping through wet conditions.
RELATED: People Run for Cover, Wade Through Water as Mass Floods Wreak Havoc on Disney World
@natalielupe Floridians dont let a storm stop them #disney #magickingdom #orlandoflorida #lakebuenavista #annualpassholder #hurricane #idalia ♬ Disneyland and DCA ride songs - Kelly
@lbvtvtiktok Hurrican Idalia at Disney World #Disney #DisneyWorld #DisneyTikTok #DisneyParks #DisneyTok #DisneyAdult #DisneyFamily #DisneyTips #DisneySecrets #DisneyFan #DisneyLife #Hurricane #Rain #HurricaneIdalia #Idalia #Storm #DisneyPrincess #MagicKingdom #Disneyland #DisneyVacation #DisneyTrip ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
@urlovev Hurricane Idalia Vlog at Magic Kingdom Guys this was actually so much fun!!! If the conditions are good enough Disney will operate even during a hurricane. Disney puts our safety first and if it wasn't safe for guests they would not open their doors (like last year) I really loved being at the park with low crowds, zero heat, and low wait times! My biggest piece of advice is come prepared with a poncho or raincoat and waterproof shoes and nothing will stop you! What do you think? Would you ever visit the parks during a hurricane?! @Disney Parks tags: #hurricane #hurricaneidalia #disneyhurricane #magickingdomhalloween #disneysunset #disney #disneypassholder #magickingdom #disneyvlog #disneyreel #disneyig #disneyworld #disneylife #disneyoutfit #disneygram #disneyparks #toystory #disneypixar #disneyepcot #figment #disneygram #art #disneyplus #animation #pixar #waltdisney #instadisney #waltdisneyworld #magickingdom #toys #mnsshp #mnss ♬ Lil Boo Thang - Paul Russell